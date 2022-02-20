I was paid mango leaves for concerts – Baraka

What is your real name?

Joshua Baraka is my real name and that is what I go by off and on stage.

When did you start singing?

I started singing when I was 10 years old in church. My mother was a worship team leader and I learnt from her. My father preached in different churches and I always followed him wherever he went. At the end of the sermon he would tell the congregation how he had been accompanied by a son who can sing. He would invite me to the pulpit to sing for the congregation.

Why music and not any other thing?

Music is my life; I live and breathe it. I have been singing since childhood. I could have abilities which I am yet to discover. My love for music comes naturally.

What do you want to be remembered for as a musician?

I also want my music to touch people’s lives for the better. I want to hear someone say my music got them going through a tough period.

What are some of your tracks?

Tewekweka, Let Me Love, Be Me , and How It Feels.

What is your style of music?

It depends on how I want to express myself but I do a lot of Afro Fusion.

First thing you do when you wake up is...?

Pray and check my messages.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to mainly RnB plus any song that makes me feel good.

First thing you do when you get to work is to...?

Write down my target or concept of what I am going to do. Then, I start working around it.

Tell us about your fondest childhood memory?

Singing for leaves. When I was younger, my friend Nasser Kiguli and I, made a singing group. We were imitating the Goodlyf’s Mowzey Radio and Weasel, so we would organise concerts in an unfinished house structure and our friends would have to pay five mango leaves to enter.

First best friend was...?

Nasser Kiguli.

How did you become friends?

We had moved to a new neighbourhood and he was my first friend. He taught me different life values and being street smart as we played. Having a crew in a rough neighbourhood gave one a feeling of security.

First book you read?

Gifted Hands by Ben Carson. It is an inspiring story with a number of good lessons.

First job?

Playing the keyboard.

First salary?

I am embarrassed to say. But it gained me some exposure.

What did you use the money for?

It was a small token just enough for transport to get me back home.

Your current job is...?

Producer and musician.

What do you like about your job?

I love what I do and I work at my pace.

What do you want to achieve in music?

I want to inspire and impact as many people as I can. I also give hope just like I was also given through the music I listened to.

Do you have any role models?

I do not like to call them role models but Maurice Kirya, Chronixx, Bob Marley and many other artistes because their music took me through a certain point in my life.

Most memorable experience?

When people sing along my songs when I am performing.

Any regrets in life?

I believe I have no regrets and given another chance I would not change a thing because everything led me here.

Best advice you have received?

Know what enough for you is.

Your first crush was...?

Nasser’s cousin, I fell for her as we played Maama ne Taata.

Best and worst part of your work is?

Best part is I get some money to do what I love. Worst part is it gets frustrating sometimes just like any other work.

Favourite food and why?

Fried rice and beans because it tastes nice.

Hobbies?

Very cliché but sleeping and talking to friends.

Education background?

I attended Kitante Primary School before joining Makerere College School for O-Level and Mengo Senior School, Kampala for A-Level.











