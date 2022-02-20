I was paid mango leaves for concerts – Baraka

Joshua Baraka

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Upclose. From playing imitation of music duo, Radio and Weasel with my cousin, to performing after his father’s sermons at different churches, Baraka Joshua believes music is his most outstanding ability. He talks to Deus Begembe about his musical journey.  

What is your real name?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.