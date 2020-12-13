I was too shy to ask girls out - John Blaq

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

First thing you do when you wake up…

I first pray to God for protecting me overnight, I greet everyone in the house, take a bath, eat breakfast and then head out to work.

First thing you do when you get to work…

I first greet all my workmates, say a quick prayer asking God to bless my day and make it profitable.

Earliest childhood memory…

My conversion from Islam to Christianity. My father is a Muslim so I was born a Muslim. When I went to my grandmother, I ended up converting to Christianity up until today. I used to go for Sunday school and enjoy prayers every Sunday yet back at home, we used to pray only during Eid days. That is what I remember mostly about my childhood.

First best friend…

His name was Jonah Kitamirike. It is strange that we wanted to fight on the first day we met but became tight afterwards. He was always there for me. He was from Jinja while I was from Iganga but we met at Rwanda Primary School. He showed me around and so on. We are still in contact up to now.

First kiss…

I did not arrange my first kiss since I was brought up in a very strict Christian home and I was too shy to ask a girl out. But I know at some point some girl whom I cannot remember kissed me. The kiss was forgettable just like the person.

First book you read?

It was the Holy Bible then Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

First job?

I was a porter during my Senior Six vacation at Azam construction site. I did that job for a year, then worked at an oil rig and finally joined the music industry.

First salary?

I was paid Shs50,000 every week.

Current job?

I am an artiste.

What do you like about your job?

This job gives me freedom because it is what I have always wanted to do. I always prayed to God for it and He never disappointed me. I get to travel to different places and meet different people.

Most memorable experience?

The day my concert sold out at Freedom City last year. Prior to the concert I was being criticised for daring to organise a concert because I was a new artiste. They said the event would flop but I prayed to God and He worked miracles for me. By 6pm, the venue was already full. The same thing happened at Trans-Africa in Jinja, then Agip in Mbarara. This experience reaffirmed my faith in God and gave me confidence as an artiste. It was a dream come true for me. I had never imagined this. I had seen artistes filling up Freedom City but never imagined myself doing the same. Seeing other artistes that I had been too timid to invite such as Kenzo and Weasel among others performing was something I had never imagined.

How much did you make from the concert?

Our target was to make a statement with the crowd and not money. I can say we invested in a lot of money but did not make any profits but it was a lesson learnt. Next time, we will be more prepared.

Biggest regret in life?

I cannot really point anything out because I am a believer. Thessalonians 5:18 says ‘Be thankful in all circumstances for this is God’s will.

Best advice?

My dad once told me that in everything I do, I should always put God first. That God is always there to protect me. We witness few challenges but God fights more battles for us than those we get to see.

Your best song?

Most of the time, my songs are like children. The latest one is always the one I treasure because they deserve the love and care so with that, I will go with ‘Don’t be like’.

Worst experience in the industry?

Apart from the blackmail like people who fraudulently claim to be me or my managers, it has been smooth for me.