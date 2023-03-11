I will be practising my hilldies- errr

My dear brethren, how is the new month taking you? A good friend of ours recently commented that “this January is really dusty” and had to be gently reminded that we are already in March!

If you have been reading this column for any length of time then you know by now about my driving struggles.

Though I dream every night that I will wake up and find our car has transformed into a VW Touareg, it stubbornly remains a manual transmission vehicle, the reason I have resisted driving all these years.

This year I decided to pull on my big girl panties and tackle the animal that is our manual car. All was going well until I had to do a hillstart. Have you ever seen a baby that is trying to stand up by themselves? Their plump little legs wobble, wobble and then CRASH!

Back to the floor where they began. Same with a hillstart, you try to balance the car on a steep slope, fighting gravity, only for it to gently slide down to the bottom of the hill as you do your best to ensure the engine does not go off.

Luckily, my driving instructor, who also happens to be married to me (ha ha ha!) has the patience of a saint.

I had already accepted the fact that December 2023 would find me on the same hill, trying to move the car up the hill while my children grew up without me, when a miracle happened: It moved! Brethren, using my own two legs I managed to steer the animal up a hill and descend to the other side!

In conclusion, driving a manual car is the worst version of multitasking there is, like trying to dance with three legs.

Actually, why are there still manual cars, in an age of smartphones? By now we should have gotten to the point where you get into a car and control it using your phone- no driving needed!