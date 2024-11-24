Ideas to keep children productively engaged

They are writing their end of year exams. By the time this article is published, some may be home with you. Some parents find having their children at home for holidays a joy while others, find them to be joy-killers!

Shanita is one of such parents and this is her experience: “They do nothing the whole day except to watch TV and play video games. What makes it worse is that yes, I can discipline them, and I have often done so but I have got to a point where I think that had their father been around full time, maybe he would take on the unenviable task of doing manly things with them. I really dread them having them home!”

You may be like Shanita, but you don’t have to stress yourself to death over the holiday season. Here are nine ideas to get your children productively and meaningfully occupied during the holiday season:

Create a garden or plant pots in your compound (if you don’t have one already) where your children can plant seedlings together and learn about plant life cycles. If you have a farm in the countryside, take them along and let them engage in the manual labour.

This helps your child learn about agriculture and how the sun and water help seeds to grow into plants, fruits, or vegetables.

Bake and cook together:

Recently I went out and bought a cooker/oven so my children can learn how to cook and bake. It is a skill they will need because they will not always eat in restaurants. They might also need it later on in life to earn some money, who knows? But beside that, it is also a good way to spend time productively.

Ms. Viola Amutuhaire, an insurance professional, and mother of two who is passionate about cooking and baking advises parents, “I have taught my children how to cook and bake. I cook with them. I have shared some of my recipes with them. At the end of the day, I don’t have to worry about them if I left them alone in the house. They can cook for themselves anything from exotic foods to local ones.”

Enroll them into a sport tournament:

These could be swimming, board games, singing or dancing or whatever they like. It is good for them to build a skill, knowledge, learn teamwork if it is a team sport. Isabella, a mother of one Brenda says of her daughter, “She is in Secondary School. During holidays, I take her for swimming competitions. The last one they had was at Kampala Parents School. At first, she did not like swimming but with time she got “addicted” to the sport. It gives me satisfaction to know she is not out there doing nothing or wasting her time in unproductive things. At least she is learning something worthwhile.”

Visit the village with them:

Some of us “old school folks” learned hard work from living with our parents and grandparents in the villages. And apart from learning the ethics of work, we also learned to value family relationships. You can borrow the same. I read a story on the internet recently of a multi-millionaire Greg Clement, who is raising has children on a farm in Ohio.

He says, “We also recognized the farm would be a tangible family business for that our three sons — who are now 16, 22, and 24 — could learn from. Many people today want instant gratification: to start something today and be making money tomorrow. Our sons have been forced to grow up thinking like farmers. They understand that when we plant trees, it will be three years until they fruit. You need to work hard and wait before you can harvest, and that's a lesson I want them to take into their lives.”

Go on a picnic with them:

It doesn’t have to be expensive, and you don’t have to go far. Uganda is blessed by nature. There are quite enough good picnic places around us here in Kampala; places that have a picturesque setting such as beaches and lake sides in Entebbe, parks, and gardens. Make sure the chosen location has the necessary facilities such as restrooms, picnic tables, or benches.

Give the house help a holiday:

Some maids work non-stop as if they are machines, yet we know that we should treat them as equal human beings of equal worth. Holiday time is a great time to let them rest a bit, maybe not full time, but from some chores. Depending on how old your children are, you can assign them age-appropriate tasks that they will do and enjoy and if possible, reward them for doing them.

How about engaging them in charity work?

Take them out to contribute to the welfare of others; visit the needy, visit the local prisons and donate some food and clothes, participate in their church activities…essentially take them out of the house. In doing this, they are gaining a sense of purpose that will enrich their personal development such as learning to lead others, solve problems, being resilient, hence preparing them for future challenges and helping them grow into well-rounded, caring individuals who are compassionate, good- natured, and community-conscious.

Take away the tabs and instead get them hard copy books to read:

This may sound harsh to kids considering it is a holiday time and may even be harsher for kids who don’t like reading but it is also a wonderful opportunity to teach your children that reading books is not about passing exams but gaining knowledge, improving memory, building concentration, expanding vocabulary, boosting critical thinking, and will in the long run improve their performance in school. One of my pastors does exactly this: “All my children are in boarding school. When they come back for holidays, we have a schedule and reading plan for books. The one who reads most and can explain best wins themselves a prize. This has improved their reading culture and also bonded us a family together. I wish the same for every parent.”

Don’t forget to take care of yourself:

Parents can be so engaged taking care of their children that they forget to take care of themselves especially during holidays. Prioritizing your mental and emotional health is top-tier self-care. Remember that!