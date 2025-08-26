If you walked out on the Cranes, we have a meeting at Nakivubo Channel

If I learnt anything from the Chan match last Monday between the Uganda Cranes of Kisaasi and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, it is that life is sometimes a series of penalties.

The tide can change just like that, and so giving up before the final whistle is not an option. For you, what did you learn? That you can walk out on your people because things do not look good?

Do you think you are the most frustrated person in the stands of life? Were you the chief watcher, or did CAF hold the tournament in your honour? Is Namboole Stadium your jajja? Were you the Cranes’ sponsor, who staked your money and thought they were wasting it, or did you pay their laundry and breakfast dues in dusty Kisaasi?

Where do you get the audacity to walk out on hardworking, sweaty lads panting their hearts out for your national pride and Sevo’s prize money? Aren’t you the ones who give your kindergarten children silent treatment because they did not spell a word correctly or schedule lusirika every once in a fortnight with people around you just for the sake of it?

Do you have unprocessed childhood trauma that you need to deal with? Because it seems to me like your reptilian brain completely took over, leaving you void of reason.

When your dear mother was in the labour ward, exhaling you, did she reach halfway with just your head and Adam’s Apple popping out and decide, “Ah! Just put him back. I cannot do this anymore! He does not look like he will amount to much anyway.”

If even the sun in all its glory does not abandon us simply because we are so corrupt, so much so that more than 130,000 civil servants resort to bribery to secure their jobs, who are you to walk away?

Didn’t your mother teach you not to leave the dinner table while others are still eating? What exactly is your definition of support or loyalty, even in its most diluted form? Did you perhaps misunderstand the phrase, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”?

I bet you are the sort who walks out on yourself when things are not going your way. If you were a contestant in the NRM primaries, you would not stand behind yourself. You would leave your body there in shame and rejection and walk away in protest. You must have inspired Craig David’s Walking Away song.



What you did not realise is that you are the problem because, you see, the moment you walked out, our chances improved. Things began to happen. So, like Johnny, please keep walking, don’t stop. Hit the road, Jack, and don’t come back no more. Do not even look behind, lest you turn into a pillar of salt. What happened to wins and losses? Mbu you have a weak heart? Just go away then.

If even High Court Judge Justice Emmanuel Baguma has declined calls to recuse himself from presiding over Kizza Besigye’s treason case, who are you to bail out? Please, let us be guided.



If you are supporting, support to the end. If not, then do not show up with your halfhearted, lukewarm, conditional, underwhelming support. If I weren’t a self-respecting millennial, I would say half of the walk-outs must have been Gen Zs with their alleged chronic fear of commitment. But we all know that was some weak species from outer space from a planet called Sell-Out Central. No one we know. If there were any losers at that match, it was you.

My point is that you should never abandon someone during their weakest moment, especially not in public. It is better to stay and share your anger rather than walk away at that crucial time. We only choose to walk away when a situation becomes life-threatening, offers no value, or is no longer useful.