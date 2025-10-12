If your child is a picky eater…

“Mia eats only bread and tea. This bothers me. She does not enjoy family meals like other children. I feel she is also missing out on a whole lot of nutrients necessary for her growth,” says Susan, a mother of a 12-year-old. Susan is not alone in this predicament. Some parents who face similar challenges with their children have described picky eating in a variety of ways: not liking a few foods, limited intake of food, resisting texture or appearance of foods, and resistance to new foods.

Parents have also responded to this picky eating by: requiring the child to try the food, making separate meals, and allowing the child not to eat.

Picky eaters consume an inadequate variety of food through rejection of a substantial amount of foodstuffs that are familiar and unfamiliar. What could cause extreme picky eating among children?

Sensory sensitivities: Some children have intense aversions to certain food textures, smells or flavours. Picky eating, as a medical condition, can sometimes be a symptom of underlying medical issues such as anxiety, ADHD, or gastrointestinal problems. In some cases, persistent picky eating can be linked to developmental difficulties. Also, picky eating could be a result of early feeding difficulties, late introduction of lumpy foods at weaning or pressure to eat.

Consequences of picky eating

Limited food choices can result in low intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, leading to conditions such as scurvy or constipation. Poor growth and weight issues: Children may fail to maintain expected growth curves, leading to poor weight gain, weight loss, or even stunted growth. Delayed development: Significant nutritional deficiencies can impact overall development. Increased health risks: A compromised immune system from lack of vitamins can lead to more frequent infections and respiratory issues.

Social isolation: Fear or anxiety surrounding food can lead individuals to avoid social events such as birthday parties or school mealtimes, impacting their ability to form relationships and participation in group activities. Family stress: The feeding disorder can create distress and difficulties during mealtimes. Anxiety and psychological impact: For some, there is an underlying anxiety related to food, texture, taste, or past traumatic experiences (such as choking or vomiting), leading to heightened stress around eating.

How to deal with picky eaters

Stay calm, it is a developmental stage: Some studies show that from age two to four years, children can be picky in what they eat. This is attributed to nature’s way of protecting them from eating everything they find, so they become picky. Avoid punishing your child to eat. This can create negative association with food, but rather encourage them through positive reinforcement and allow them to make small choices.

Patrick Muhesi, a paediatric nutritionist, says: “Avoid becoming a short-order cook and making a completely different meal for your picky eater. Remain neutral and do not force, scold, or punish them for not eating, as this can create a negative association with food.” Don’t blame the habit on yourself: It has nothing to do with you, especially when their siblings are eating just fine. Doreen says: “I used to blame myself due to my son’s picky eating habits. But, then I noticed that his older siblings were not picky, so I decided to work with him to improve his eating than blaming myself.”

Be patient: Research says it takes eight to 15 times to introduce a new food before your child accepts it. Yet, parents typically offer a food three to five times before deciding their child is never going to like it. It can take many exposures before a child accepts a new food. Be a good role model: Eat with your child as often as possible to model good eating habits and show them how you enjoy a variety of foods. Busy as you may be, spare some family time to enjoy meal times with the children.

Be creative: Pair new or disliked foods with a "safe" food you know your child likes. Avoid snacks too close to mealtimes to prevent them from filling up.

Give small portions to start, and then offer more if they finish. Get your child involved in meal planning, grocery shopping, and cooking to increase their comfort and interest in the food. Let your child choose between two different healthy options to give them a sense of control over their meal.

Ask for help: Severe picky eaters may need extra help from professionals. Prior to age 15, children often are not motivated to change. Picky eating is just a developmental stage that most children go through, but if it persists, seek help from a trained paediatrician.



