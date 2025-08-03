IK: How Musaazi’s grandson is redefining youth leadership

By the time Ignatius Kangave Musaazi steps into a room, it becomes instantly clear he isn’t just another young man in a suit. His presence is rather deliberate, with neatly trimmed hair, a dark well tailored suit, and a calm yet penetrating gaze. He speaks softly, not for lack of confidence, but because he understands the weight of words. His surname alone turns heads in Uganda. Musaazi. A name that evokes the bold spirit of Uganda’s struggle for independence, carried by his grandfather, Sir I.K. Musaazi, the man who founded Uganda’s first political party back in 1952. But Musaazi isn't just tracing footsteps, he's forging a new path for Uganda’s youth, blending heritage with hope, technology with tradition, and bold purpose with grounded service.

Roots that run deep

“I’m a true son of the soil,” Musaazi says with a smile. “I was born at Nakaseke hospital and raised in Timuna Village. My parents, the late Edward Ndugga Musaazi and Naluwu Harriet Ndugga, taught me early that leadership starts with how you treat your neighbour.” In Timuna, leadership was not spoken, it was lived. He recalls sitting under trees during school holidays, watching elders share stories over roasted maize. “Those were my first leadership classes,” he says. “They taught me that you don’t need a big title to make a big difference.” His upbringing instilled three core values that continue to shape his character: Respect, responsibility, and resilience. "Respect wasn’t just for elders, it was for everyone,” he explains. “Responsibility meant showing up and finishing what you started. And resilience? That was about smiling through struggle and always finding a way.”

Not a shadow, but a torch

Many would buckle under the weight of being a national hero’s descendant, but Musaazi carries the family legacy with remarkable clarity. “People often told me, ‘You’re Musaazi’s grandson, we expect greatness,’” he says. “But I didn’t see it as pressure. I saw it as a torch handed to me. My role is not to walk in his shadow but to walk in his light and shine it in today’s direction.” He first learned of his grandfather not through history books, but whispered stories around the fireplace. “One night, my father leaned in and said, ‘Your grandfather didn’t just live, he stood.’” That idea, that leadership was about standing firm for what is right left a permanent mark. “Sir I.K. Musaazi fought colonial rule. I fight for economic liberation and youth inclusion,” Musaazi says. “He organised farmers and thinkers. I want to organise boda boda riders and coders.”

Musaazi’s academic journey started at Wobulenzi Parents Primary School in Luweero District and later led him through Ndejje and Ssaku secondary schools. There, his natural curiosity blossomed into early leadership. “I was the child always asking ‘why,’” he says. “Then I started helping to solve the problems I questioned.” His roles ranged from Student Council President to Interact Club leader to Secretary for the Luweero District Students Executive Committee. Leadership wasn’t a detour, it was the destination. At Nkumba University, where he studied Information Technology and Systems, his leadership ambitions crystallised. In 2023, he ran for guild president—not on a party ticket, but as an Independent candidate. “I wanted to serve every student fairly,” he explains. “I wasn’t interested in politics as a game. I was interested in politics as a tool to help people.”

Running without a party machine meant building his campaign from scratch. “I didn’t have the National Resistance Movement (NRM) or National Unity Platform (NUP) party structures behind me. I had a vision, a team, and a lot of determination.” His campaign prioritised personal connection, and it worked, he came out a victor. His tenure as guild president reflected his core leadership mantra: Inclusive, purposeful, resilient. “Inclusion meant reaching out across cultural, academic, and political lines,” he says. “Purpose meant staying focused on why I was there to serve. And resilience? Well, student leadership isn’t for the faint-hearted.” Musaazi’s biggest accomplishments speak volumes. He launched Nkumba University’s first Mega Inter-Schools Sports Gala, uniting faculties and reviving student enthusiasm for athletics.

“Sports bring people together. That event laid the foundation for the university's later win in the University Football League,” he shares with pride. Perhaps his most impactful initiative was pushing for Wi-Fi installation in student hostels. “Many students struggled to afford reliable Internet,” he explains. “I knew firsthand how hard it was to research without connectivity. This was a digital-age solution to a very real academic problem.” One of his toughest decisions came during a trade bazaar. When expected funding from the university didn’t materialise, Musaazi and one of his ministers used their resources to cover costs. “We couldn’t let the event fail. We had to protect the university’s name and deliver on our promise to students and vendors. That’s leadership doing what’s necessary, not what’s easy.”

Legacy

Musaazi does not just admire his grandfather, he channels him. “Sir I.K. Musaazi believed leadership begins at the grassroots. He mobilised a nation. I want to mobilise a generation.” But he’s quick to note that today’s fight is different. “He fought colonialism. Today, we fight unemployment, exclusion, and poor governance. But the spirit is the same, empower the people.” He wants to take that legacy further using today’s tools: digital platforms, youth networks, and inclusive policy. He leads both his community and family. “I’m the Youth chairperson for Timuna Village, Youth chairperson for Kasangombe sub-county, and head of the I.K. Musaazi family,” he says. “Each role reminds me that leadership starts at home.”

EYES ON THE FUTURE

Looking ahead, Musaazi has no illusions about the work still to be done. “I’m getting my degree in Computer Science this year,” he says. “Then I’m stepping forward to represent the youth of Uganda as Central Youth MP from 2026 to 2031.” “My mission is to serve the largest demographic in Uganda, our youth. They’re not just the future; they’re the present.” Asked what leadership means to him, he replies: “It means serving with purpose. It’s not about titles. It’s about touching lives, solving problems, and leaving things better than you found them.” His advice to young Ugandans disillusioned by politics is passionate and clear: “Engage. Participate. Don’t wait to be called upon, step forward. We, the youth, are the majority. We must claim our space, shape our future, and be the leaders we’ve been waiting for.”



