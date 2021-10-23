In defence of the fat

By Stella Riunga Rop More by this Author

Brethren, you knew I had to do it. I couldn’t end the year without coming to the defence of the poor, defenceless fat person.

Despite massive (pun intended) campaigns to get rid of us, fat people are all around. We are here and we are taking up your space (literally).By ‘fat’ I do not mean the kind of person who needs urgent medical intervention. I mean well-cushioned, plump, comfortably proportioned people. Fat people, myself included, have been under attack for quite a while now. In fact, I think we should be considered a ‘vulnerable’ group and given proper gavumenti protection and consideration.

You know what drives the economy? Fat people. Think about it. Corporates and institutions come up with the kind of work that forces people to sit down for almost ten hours a day, thus producing fat people. These fat people then go to gyms, desperately trying to lose those extra kilos. If it were not for fat people, almost 70% of the gyms in the country would close down. If it were not for the gyms, we would not end up at the nearest restaurant half-delirious with hunger, asking to have chapatti and beef stew given to us intravenously. Boda boda riders make a living ferrying fat people up and down slopes that they would otherwise only manage by crawling on all fours, while sobbing.

Not to forget that manufacturers of brassieres for larger ladies are making a killing. You could probably travel halfway around Uganda for the price of just one 38HH bra.

Fat people are also very important emotionally. When you are heartbroken, sobbing your heart out to your friend, do you want to be wrapped in a comforting embrace on a warm, well-cushioned bosom, or hurt your forehead on the bony chest of your thin friend?

See how we oppress the fat—squashing us into toy-sized seats in taxis, charging us one fat arm and a leg for decent clothes, giving us ‘bad eyes’ everywhere we turn. We should be celebrating the fat people in our lives for their positive contribution to society.

Advertisement

Vivent les grosses!



