In loving memory of NMG's Aloysius Atwiine: Cameraman, reporter, friend

I’m sitting here in this hotel room, still in disbelief and shock over what I’ve just heard. I can’t even cry—but my heart is in immense pain, and my whole body is mourning my good friend, Aloysius Atwiine who died on Saturday. He was buried Sunday by hundreds including employees of Nation Media Group- Uganda, where he worked.

This tragic loss reached me while I was attending work meetings in Brussels, and because of that, I wasn’t even able to attend his send-off—which I so painfully wish I could have. I met Aloysius in 2023, but we grew closer when I joined Nation Media Group in 2024.

As time went by, we connected deeply. Everyone would always say, “Where’s your friend?”—that’s how close we were. When he fell sick in June, I thought it was just a small setback and that he’d soon be back in office. Little did I know that the last time I would ever see him was that night when we left office—after he had helped me finish my story.

Aloysius was so helpful, and he always tried to be there for me in the field. Oh, how I will miss moving with him—with his tripod on his neck—as we navigated conference halls, hunting for stories. They say “basiima ogenze”—that people only appreciate you when you’re gone—but that doesn't apply to him.

NTV mourns photojournalist Aloysius Atwine

Aloysius was appreciated while he was still here. He would stay late, sometimes even until 9 p.m., just to make sure I had dropped my story. That’s how caring he was. I loved how, despite being a camera person, he was also a reporter at heart.

He would brilliantly supplement my stories, sometimes even giving them a fresh perspective. He was a true charmer—always full of favour. I told him many times that he was so easy to love, and I know that will be evident from the love and outpouring at his send-off.

It’s heartbreaking that he’s no longer with us. I will miss the friend in him, and the fun times we had trying to juggle the chaos of news coverage. And what a good father he was, too. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.

The writer, Ronah Nahabwe, is a journalist at Nation Media Group.