International Day of Rural Women: Thanks Aunt Fidelis

Thank you, my dear sister July, for inviting me to say a brief word on this special occasion as we celebrate Mum Fidelis.

I am the fifth of six children. When I was four years old, my biological mother died while giving birth to our sixth sibling, who unfortunately also passed on. When this tragedy struck, Aunt Fidelis stepped in to help her brother - my father- raise his young children.

Overnight, she became a mother of nine.

I learnt that in her primary school days, she was a very bright student, constantly topping the class. She did not continue with her education past primary school because she came from a very humble family, and they did not have any connections they could use to get her a bursary.

Mum is always joyful despite the fact that she lives with asthma, brought on by years of lighting and cooking with smoky wooden fires. This is why the first thing we did as siblings when we started working was to install piped gas in this homestead so that she would no longer have to cough and wheeze after spending time in the kitchen.

She has also survived the loss of her husband, my Uncle Odek, which was followed by two difficult years as his relatives tried to dispossess her of this land we are standing on right now. Thankfully, my siblings July and Ochi, both lawyers, were successful after a long and hard fight to protect our mother and her properties.

This day, her 60th birthday, is the first time in her life that mum is celebrating her birthday. It took a lot of convincing to get her to agree to have a birthday party.

Mum, thank you for choosing to become a mother to me and my siblings. You had many reasons to sink into despair along the way but you chose instead to be joyful. Happy Birthday Mum. We love you more than you can ever imagine.