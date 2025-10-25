Interpreting language: Juicy deals open doors

Abius Tushemerirwe, the Spanish coordinator at Makerere University’s Department of European and Oriental Languages, once dreamed simply of contributing to human development. Nothing major. But six years of study at the University of Camagüey in Cuba, entirely in Spanish, changed her trajectory.

“This exposure expanded my vocabulary and understanding of different cultures. I trained alongside people from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Such diversity helped me handle topics at international conferences,” says Tushemerirwe, now preparing to defend her PhD in Spanish.

Although she did not train as an interpreter at bachelor’s or master’s level, professional training at Makerere prepared her for her first gig.

“My first interpretation experience was as a tour guide interpreter in Uganda. I think I was more thrilled than the tourists themselves. Working alongside an experienced tour guide helped me learn sector-specific terms and deepened my appreciation of why Uganda is called the Pearl of Africa,” she recalls.

She soon moved on to international conferences, often handling multiple languages.

“One conference had over 50 delegates and operated in English, Spanish, and French. When French was used, I would listen to my colleague’s English translation, then render it in Spanish,” she explains.

Through these experiences, Tushemerirwe met her mentor, Madam Fatimata, who taught her that interpretation is not just literal translation, but conveying meaning accurately and naturally. On one occasion, her mentor took a break, leaving Tushemerirwe alone for 30 minutes, the longest she had ever interpreted solo.

“That moment taught me resilience and independence. By the end of the three-day conference, I had grown immensely in skill and confidence,” she says.

Encouraged, she began interpreting Portuguese to English in 2021, opening doors across Africa’s five Portuguese-speaking countries and expanding her career opportunities beyond Spanish.

Languages with limited scope

Not all languages offer equal opportunities. Simeo Halerimana, the deputy head teacher of St Paul’s Mutolere Senior Secondary School in Kisoro, has long explored languages, mostly local ones. After Primary Seven, he began learning Latin at St Paul’s Seminary in Kabale.

“Latin was challenging because it isn’t widely spoken. You learn it mainly for exams. However, it helped me understand the roots of many English words. My grasp of English vocabulary is sometimes stronger than people who never studied Latin,” he says.

His first language, Rukiga, helped him communicate locally, while English and his mother’s Rufumbira language widened his reach.

Two years ago, he began dabbling in French, recognising its potential for wider communication despite a busy schedule. For others, language mastery is as much about opportunity as passion. Agatha Tumwine, the president of the Association of Teachers of French in Uganda, remembers her first interpretation gig in 2010 during the International Criminal Court conference at Munyonyo Resort Hotel.

“That first gig lasted five days and paid about $400(approximatey Shs1.4m) per day, a huge sum compared to a typical monthly salary. That experience opened my eyes to the possibilities in interpretation,” she says.

Today, mentoring young interpreters gives her even greater satisfaction. “I guide and support younger interpreters, and it is rewarding to see them come up confidently in the field,” she adds.

Challenges of freelance

Interpretation

Interpretation, more than translation, is demanding. Rapid speech, difficult accents, and lack of preparation can cause fatigue and headaches. Payment delays also make planning difficult. Despite these hurdles, both Tushemerirwe and Tumwine say the work is deeply rewarding, offering focus, flexibility, and global exposure.

“The biggest advantage is exposure. Every conference expands your knowledge, vocabulary, and worldview. It is intellectually stimulating and allows you to interact with people from all over the world. Even virtual assignments offer flexibility and good pay,” Tushemerirwe says.

Aspirations

Students such as Salim Cwinya’ay, pursuing Civil Engineering at Kabale University, see languages as gateways to opportunity. “French is an international language, growing rapidly and spoken in many countries. Learning it increases my chances of finding opportunities with international or regional companies,” he says.

His father, a French teacher, laid the foundation, while holiday lessons at Alliance Française Kampala helped him excel.