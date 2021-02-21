Interviewing Diamond boosted my brand- Sammy Wetala

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

First thing you do in the morning?

I pray to God and thank him for the grace of seeing another bold and beautiful day. Then I go through my phone, to find out what is trending on social media.

First thing you do when you get to work?

I have a brief meeting with my co-hosts to prepare for the show; basically breaking down who will do what, when and how in regards to the entertainment stories we desire to cover, the guests that we will be hosting and the music that will be playing.

Earliest childhood memory?

From childhood, I was addicted to watching TV. From cartoons, to football, to wrestling to local dramas and even news. TV and I were best friends. I loved Marvel and DC characters. One thing I remember is dressing up like a superhero and jumping from an avocado tree hoping that I would fly to the sky. This adventure landed me on the ground and all my superhero dreams ended in tears and a broken arm.

First best friend?

My elder brother George Wetala has always been my best friend. He has had my back from when I was a child. His toys were my toys, his clothes and even my mistakes were his. The only problem I have always had with him is the fact that he is an Arsenal fan because I am a Manchester United fan.

First kiss?

My very first kiss was with the bootylicious Beyoncé Knowles when she was still with Destiny Child, and it happened in my dreams. And I know dreams do come true. Hopefully, my dreams will come true one day.

First book you read?

Being a lover of poetry and prose, I have read so many books, I cannot remember which was my very first book but I think if it isnot The Bible which we read in Sunday school then it must be Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone by J.K Rowlings. It is the tale of an eleven year old orphan who discovers that he is a wizard and he enters a world of magic that sets him on an emotional rollercoaster.

First job?

Concept Developer for an advertising company.

First salary?

My first salary was 700K.

Current job?

I am a TV/Radio Presenter at NTV and 97Fm Radio City.

What do you like about your job?

It gives me room to add my voice to the creative world and do so in a fun and entertaining way without departing from my personality. It also brings me upclose and personal with different creatives who bear a wealth of wisdom and are always a joy to listen to.

Most memorable experience?

Every day brings unique experiences, however, interviewing Diamond Platnumz. was outstanding. I was fresh in the world of media while he was already a big shot in the world of music. This moment was either going to break or build my brand. My hands were shaking but regardless, I stood firm and I took my shot question after question and we had an amazing experience off and on air. Since then, my critics calmed down and my confidence got a boost.

Best advice you have received?

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better”- Maya Angelou.



TIT BITS….....

Advertisement



Hobbies…

Watching movies and football, listening to music and poetry, writing and reading.



Favourite food

My favourite food is Pilau and Chicken Stew. The spices are life.

What are you listening to now (music) and why?

I’m listening to new sounds from all over the world. Especially young African acts who employ groovy drums and moody chords in their vocals. They hold a special place in my eardrums.

