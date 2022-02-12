It is a cat world

Mr Kurt Zouma, West Ham football team’s defender, found himself in hot soup after a video of him abusing his pet cat went viral. Yes, one of those videos that either lifts the one appearing in it to new heights, or just throws them down into a well with no bottom.

The poor cat was kicked and slapped, but Mr Zouma got much more than that, he was fined the maximum amount possible according to the premier league club. His cats were taken away from him and put under protection, and tens of thousands of people signed a petition to have him persecuted for abusing the cat.

Recently, I seem to see a lot of cat stories around me, starting with my own family where three out of the five of us, now have a cat in the house, not being a cat person myself, the list will not include me any time soon. However, I admire how these cats have become part of the family, spoilt, pampered and adored. I even have a friend whose daughter asks her to cat sit for her when she travels, and in order not to disturb the cat’s mood, the mother goes to her daughter’s house and sleeps there, until she returns from travels.

Some years ago, I witnessed a family being evicted from their house, they were served a court order for nonpayment of an overdue rent. It was interesting to see that before the court bailiffs started the eviction procedures, a special van arrived from an animal shelter to make sure the house pet was not homeless, and it seems no one cared where the family will go, as long as the pet had a place to go.

We live in a very strange world of such tremendous contrasts, that it is mind blowing. I grew up in the Middle East, years ago, no one considered cats as home pets. their job was to stay out and eat the rats, children would often throw stones at these poor animals, hurting and sometimes killing them. From this extreme, in the same region, I heard of lavish wedding parties held for pedigree cats owned by the rich and mighty.