It is not black tax, it is our way of life

Let us talk about the great, unspoken, cosmic invoice that lands on your breakfast table around the time you think you are finally free. You have moved into your own home and have finally finished paying off that car loan that had become a problem.

You thought you were in the clear. But then it arrives. Not in an envelope, but in a phone call. A sigh. A mention of a new ache, a roof that has seen better days. This is what the young people these days call “black tax”. But which is in fact simply family business. And the business is life.

The central, often unacknowledged truth is that there is no such thing as a free lunch, or a free childhood. Every new outfit, every pair of school shoes, every sleepless night your parents spent worrying was a line of credit they were opening in your name. They were the investors; you are the start-up. And now, just as your own start-up (a terrifying creature who insists on the latest gadget) is demanding its first round of serious funding, the original angels are calling in their chips.

The timing, of course, is spectacularly bad. It is as if the universe has a wicked sense of humour. You are at your most stretched, financially and emotionally, trying to figure out how to love two sets of people who need you in completely different ways. One set needs you to read Goodnight Moon for the seven hundredth time; the other needs you to explain how to use the TV remote. It is a sandwich, all right, and you are the delicate slice of tomato in the middle, feeling pressed from both sides.

You find yourself wondering if anyone, anywhere, has ever successfully explained how to use a TV remote successfully to anyone over the age of 70. So what do you do about the black tax invoice on your table? You cannot ignore it and you cannot pass it on to the next in line. You have to manage it.

First, you have to become a private eye for the heart. You have to figure out what your parents actually want, not what you think they should want. I once read about a judge, a man who spent his days parsing complex legal statutes, whose greatest familial breakthrough was discovering his mother did not want his expensive presents.

She did not want premium teas or elegant sweaters. She wanted a specific, brutally honest, local waragi. So, he brought it to her. He was, in that moment, a brilliant son. Because he understood that the path to familial peace is not paved with your principles, but with their preferences. Bring the bitter gin. Always bring the bitter gin.

Second, you have to remember that the most valuable currency in this economy is not money. It is showing up. For so many, the real poverty is loneliness. It is the silence in a house that used to be loud with you. A phone call is a dividend.

A Sunday visit is a royalty payment. And for God’s sake, on holidays such as Christmas, when the world is divided into people who are going up-country and people who are not, make sure your parents are in the first group. Go to them with your children. Your children are the ultimate peace offering, the one gift that says, “See? The business is continuing. The investment is sound.”

In the end, you do it because you are already writing the same unspoken prospectus for your own children. You look at them and you think, somewhere in the back of your mind, “I hope you remember this. I hope you remember the rain boots and the seven hundred readings of Goodnight Moon.”

So, dear young people, this is not a tax, it is a circle. Although you did not get to negotiate this deal, the only way to balance the books is with a heart that is open, an ear that is listening, and, when necessary, a bottle of the good, bitter stuff. You do it because it is not a trend or a burden; it is what we have always done, the quiet, exhausting, and occasionally beautiful work of keeping the whole precarious enterprise afloat.

Sylvia Mwesigye: Another Perspective