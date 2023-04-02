It’s a virus party here









A few weeks ago, when I was returning from a trip to Dubai, I had very strong flu symptoms that were kicking in slowly but surely. It was during the last two days of my stay, so I was happy to be heading back home. Onboard the flight, I was worried that my ears get blocked, as these come with the high price of an agonising piercing pain, this did not happen. Instead, I had a severe nausea accompanied by cold sweat, in my anatomy’s dictionary, cold sweat is really bad news. When this was over, I simply closed my eyes and slept throughout the trip, this too was quite unusual.

As soon as I arrived home, I brought out my Covid-19 test kit and tested myself, for the past three years I have done this test at home and in clinics, tens of times with a negative result, every single time, but not this time. The second line on the test strip that indicates that one is infected was obviously very dark, and with two lines side by side. It was confirmed that I was experiencing my first Covid-19 infection.

I had to come up with a quick plan to take care of myself in case things got worse. Fortunately, I had my mask throughout the flight where no one else was wearing one. I requested from my sister to do some grocery shopping for me and asked her to stay away until my test was negative. The first day after the test, I still had strong symptoms of flu, but I was anxious and worried that my lungs would fail me and that my situation worsens. Well, none of the above happened, I did not even lose my sense of smell and taste as most people do. On the fifth day, I tested negative and life went back to normal, apart from a general fatigue, all was well again.

A few weeks after that trip, I had to go back to Dubai and on my way back stopped in Kuwait to spend a few days with my Mother. On the second day, my mother came down with a strong flu. This knocked her down for a week during which time I was by her bedside. Being an elderly woman with some chronic illnesses did not help matters, but thank Heavens, she recovered.