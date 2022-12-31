It was a good surprise

“I had a good friend called Eddie who had grown up with Lastone and it is through him that I got to know about Lastone Gulume,” Elizabeth Nansove says. That was around the time she was almost completing her O-Levels.

“At Gulume’s school they had annual Scripture Union gatherings where other schools were invited. So Eddie invited me to attend the gathering at Lastone’s school but it was short notice for me, and I could not go,” Nansove says.

She says when Eddie attended the gathering, he called her on phone and she talked to Gulume. That was the first time she talked to him.

Nansove says the physical meeting was on November 28, 2010, when she travelled to Jinja from Kampala to attend his birthday.

“We spent the entire year talking on phone everyday,” she says, adding that having a physical meeting was difficult since her school was in Kampala and his in Jinja. They had to wait until the November holidays.

Becoming close

“He was very direct about his intentions, and each time he would call me, he would emphasize what he said,” she says.

She adds that Gulume said he wanted to have a future with her.

“She is a person I grew fond of with time, and I got comfortable with her,” he says.

The functions

“We planned our functions for a long time - infact from the time we moved in together on April 2, 2017,” she says.

Nansove says they would draw their starters’ budget, keep improving and editing it with their parents input and advice.

“The resources were not there, so we would plan for what we could manage without putting pressure on ourselves,” she says.

She says their families were supportive, knew they were a young couple and needed to develop themselves.

Choosing the dates

They planned to have the introduction and wedding ceremonies earlier after the Kukyala in February 26, 2017 but the death of her father in August 21, 2017 made them put a pause to the preparations of the functions.

“We did not have a specific date to get married, and I was finishing my degree at MUBS, Gulume was doing his masters degree and we were looking at a time when we would have some free time to relax,” she recalls.

The introduction took place in Kampala on the December 15, 2017, at her parents’ home in Lungujja. The wedding was in Jinja at Christ’s Cathedral - Bugembe and the reception at Civil Service College the next weekend.

Service providers

“I inquired with my niece who had done an introduction earlier and she helped me with almost everything,” Nansove says, explaining that the decorator was a friend to her elder sister.

“My sister sent me the number of her friend and I reached out to her. She was user friendly and would keep asking me what my budget was,” Nansove explains.

She says the decorator considered the relationship she had with her sister, and gave her a good affordable package.

“I looked for a baker on Facebook and when I reached out to him, his costs were lower than the other bakers I had talked to,” Nansove adds.

Gulume says the consideration of the service providers for the introduction depended on their budget.

“Service providers need to be engaged early enough but you need to look at what your budget can accommodate,” he says.

The duo say they were not disappointed with the service providers they used for their wedding day.

“The wedding being in the Christmas season made us put the budget higher to avoid constraints,” she says.

Despite the Christmas schedules, the couple attended premarital counseling.

Also, the church was flexible with their wedding date.

“The church accommodated us well, due to the early planning and engagements we had with them,” he adds.

Guest list

“The wedding was not an invite- only wedding. Anyone who knew of the wedding and was able to come came,” he says.

The entourage

Her entourage comprised her friends but two of her sisters travelled out of the country and were not able to make it for the wedding.

“The groomsmen were like a boys club, my younger brother and cousin were part of the entourage,” he says.

They went for their honeymoon in Mombasa for one week.

Advice

“I would say it is important to plan early. October to December is an appropriate time to engage service providers,” she says adding that when service providers are engaged early enough the costs are likely to be much lower.

Also, the couple should know their expectations.

“Give each other time to know each other’s expectations,” she says.

Gulume chips in: “If the wedding date is more important than the marriage, frustrations are bound to happen.”

“Manage your expectations from people, so that you do not get frustrated,” he says.

Quick notes

Officiant: Bishop Paul Moses Naimanhye

Date: 21st December 2019

Groom: Lastone Gulume

Bride: Elizabeth Nansove

Reception: Civil Service College Jinja

Honeymoon

