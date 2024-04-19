Jobs are everywhere - Part 1

Brethren, allow me to offer some solutions to our ever-present problem of unemployment.

First, let’s look at the industries where there will always be demand: the food industry, the birth industry and the death industry. In short, people will always need to eat, children will always be born and there will always be people dying. We have invested heavily in the first two but neglected the last, yet it is ripe with opportunity.

I am just wondering why we Africans are so shy about discussing and planning for death, yet it is the only thing more constant than air. I can assure you, none of your ancestors will arise from their ancient graves to condemn people for making a decent living while helping out their fellow human beings! Let me explain.

To begin with, every village, no matter how remote, should have a morgue. That is, as long as there are living persons in it (if you know of a village of ghosts then kindly send the tax gatherers there to confirm). Where the villages are too small, two or three may join hands to share a facility. The morgue may not be a very high-capacity one but it should be present. If electricity is a problem, solar panels can always be used. This torture of having to pay exorbitant fees at morgues situated in distant urban centres should end. If the Coca-Cola company has figured out a way to get a bottle of soda into (almost) all known corners of planet Earth, then why can’t this happen? A morgue needs morgue attendants, cleaners and so on, and that, dear brethren, is job creation.

Forget those copycat investors who are going deep into debt to construct 70-floor office towers that will remain unoccupied from floor 15-70 (except by bats and rats), even after posting advertisements on the moon—I’m telling you what we really need. And we don’t need to wait for gavumenti either. Let people with good will, money and good sense come together to provide this necessary facility, and offer the services at a fee the villagers can afford.