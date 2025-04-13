Jobs lost, the rich getting wealthier

One of the biggest hypermarket chains in Belgium will be closing doors to business next year. On the chopping block are almost 2000 jobs and this chain is looking for new investors that may come to rescue them from bankruptcy. However, if that does not happen soon, this mammoth workforce will soon be unemployed. With the already existing economic crisis no one knows what will happen.

There are many valid reasons why such hypermarkets are shutting down in Europe. To begin with, the culture of shopping has changed in a very drastic way, with online shopping being just a push of a button away, riding a car to shop from a supermarket is no longer worth it. However, people still go to supermarkets for bulk purchases and for some elderly people, it is just a nice outing to pass time and walk.

People with big families with limited budgets, also find their way to cheaper supermarkets that offer bulk prices for bigger purchases. Here, there are always offers such as buy two and get one for free, or similar offers. I remember when we lived in a small town in Kuwait, my father used to purchase vegetables and other necessities such as rice, that is our main dish, from markets with reasonable prices, and for all our smaller needs that included canned goods, soft drinks and confectioners, we got them from a small shop at the end of our alley.

The owner was a very kind Palestinian man, interestingly, we found almost everything in that little shop. And it was the best part of the day to have some coins in the palm of our hands. We would then run towards his shop, but remember, during those days choices of items were to be counted on one hand only, these included, cheese, biscuits and tinned beans and of course tuna fish cans were always available. With time and the growing population in that region, supermarkets emerged and turned into hypermarkets.

It also seems that these are still doing well in that part of the world, as the spending power there has not changed that much compared to Europe. The story in Europe is no longer as glorious, it seems the European dream is fading away for many, the rich get wealthier, the poor stay poor. But, the middle class is shifting to lower levels, the big number of refugees accepted in Europe and the ongoing wars, do not help the matter.

For now governments such as Luxembourg are spending a fortune on refugees, most of whom not only managed to bring along tens of other family members, but also learnt how to override the system to the maximum, many are sitting home, growing the number of their children and receiving subsidies from the government without raising a finger, personally I don’t think this scenario will last long, with the local manpower loosing their jobs and needing new ones to survive , the employment market will become very tight, budgets will reduce and they have to get up and look for a proper way to earn their living, after all, they came to be safe from war and get a prosperous life, and the latter doesn’t including always waiting for handouts.