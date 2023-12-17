Jolly and Gilly: We are the next big thing

Shallon

How would you describe Shallot?

She is naughty that if you do not know her you might think that she has not liked you.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have moved together since our childhood, we went to the same schools and did everything together.

What are your hobbies?

I like travelling and listening to music.

What makes you both different at what you do?

First of all, we resemble. And when you look at other duo musicians such as Kataleya and Kandle, they are good, but they do not resemble. In Uganda, we have only one set of twins who are a music duo and those are the Baninas. We believe we can do it better than others.

Who are your role models?

P-Square a Nigerian music duo, consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Yes, sometimes I feel like doing my things alone. However, she is my big sister and I have to ask her before I do anything because of our shared interests.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what crime would come to mind?

Fighting for me, for example, if she found people talking about me.

How different or alike are you?

We resemble but Shallot pretends so much that it could even take you a year to know her.

Any nickname for her?

I call her My Love because I love her so much.

What can she do that you cannot do?

When it comes to preparing food she is better than me.

Your favourite childhood memories…

It is when I travelled to Amabere ga Nyinamwiru in Fort Portal City.

What things are you both bad at?

We do not like waking up very early.

.Using my things after misplacing her own property.

What habit would you change about your sister?

Befriending everyone because most people come with different intentions.

Who has more friends and why?

Her friends are my friends, but mostly from her because she is a people person.

Shallot

How would you describe Shallon?

She is very nice, but likes arguing so much that she can even argue about something she has no idea of.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

Since our childhood, we have been together, we attended the same schools, sat on the same bench and we still share.

Shallon and Shallot pose for a photo together during their childhood days.

Your hobbies...

I like listening to music.

Do you sometimes feel like you are competing with each other?

Of course, sometimes I feel like leaving her in bed to go and work alone, but then I feel like she is my little sister that I have to take care of.

How often do you argue?

We rarely argue because life is all about understanding each other.

If you got a call that she was in jail what crime would come to mind?

Fighting for her family, especially me.

How different or alike are you?

We are not so different maybe our voices may differ a little.

Any nickname for her?

I call her My Love as well.

What can she do that you cannot do?

She washes clothes better than I do because I am lazy when it comes to that chore.

Your fondest childhood memories…?

When I took part in a dance competition with our village mates and I won.

What things are you both bad at?

Early mornings are difficult for us.

Growing up, what did you mostly fight about?

She used to misplace her property and take mine. We would get confused because our mother used to buy for us similar things.

What habit would you change about your sister?

Being straightforward with everyone because some people dislike the truth.

Who has more friends and why?

We share friends but most of those that I make, I introduce to Shallon.

Who reads more and which books?

We both read books, especially motivational books and comics.