Journalism built my political career

Tell us about yourself.

Emma Bwayo is a broadcast journalist at Elgon FM 101. I host the morning show and all political talk shows for the station. I celebrated my sixth anniversary at Elgon FM on November 30, 2022.

I am the male youth councillor for Namisindwa District (2021-2025), publicity secretary for Mbale Diocesan Youth Committee and the youth chairman of Bupoto Archdeaconry.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I wake up at 4.45am, pray, and prepare myself for work. I check my phone for any missed calls and messages then revise my script for the day.

What do you do when you meet someone for the first time?

I always pay a lot of attention to their attitude. I like people who pay attention to me.

Your first job?

Presenter and field reporter for Voice of Bugisu radio in Mbale City.

What was your first salary?

Shs400, 000 from Red Pepper in 2014. I used to send them local stories.

What did you use it for?

I paid rent and bought some shirts. I was excited. That was my first time to actually withdraw money from a bank.

Your first best friend?

Late Kissa Wekissa Kadir the former programmes manager of Voice of Bugisu (VOB) radio. The first person who willingly left his show for me to host. It is rare in the media industry.

When did you host your first talk show on radio?

Around September 2015, I hosted former Mbale UPC boss Abbas Wetaka on VOB.

What radio station did you first work for?

Voice of Bugisu radio.

And the first book you read was…?

Bible.

And your first radio programme was…?

Late Night Show. I was very shy and I chose a night show to gain confidence. Even then, I did not have anywhere to sleep. So, the night show gave me chance to sleep in studio every night.

What is your current job?

I am a Morning Show and Political talk show host for Elgon FM.

What have you learnt from the media?

I have mastered the art of networking, marketing and I have a zeal to learn.

Your earliest childhood memory is?

My father Aston Frank Bwayo liked me so much. Sadly, he left me early at the age of six. I grew up knowing that I needed to hustle for my future.

Biggest regret in life?

I regret the time I wasted trusting and impressing wrong people.

What do you like about your job?

Everything about my job. It has been a stepping stone to a big forum and connected with many powerful people. I am really grateful.

The best part of your work?

Marketing and creating positive impact in communities.

Worst part of your work?