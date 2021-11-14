Journalist dreams of carpentry

How do you juggle being a journalist, life coach, public speaker and events manager?

First of all, I thank God for the roles. I, however plan for everything I have to do and much of the other roles happen over the weekend and I have a team of people I work with which makes the execution easy.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I complete my previous day’s assignment (after thorough assessment). I, then start thinking through the following day that is before I go to bed at 12.20am.

First thing you do when you get to work?

I meditate on a fresh granted opportunity to exercise my potential. It is always a moment of thanksgiving, repentance, supplication and declarations.

Then, I focus on myself so as to know how and where necessary it is to make changes.

Your first job was…?

A porter in Kakiri during my Primary Seven vacation.

I had turned to this kind of work because I thought it would be too hard to join secondary school.

Your current job is…?

Assistant news editor at Delta TV. I am also a publicity secretary at the MCs club, a public relations officer at Sports Club, and a youth pastor.

I earned all this during the new normal (Covid-19 lockdown).

What do you like about your job?

People commend me and God sustains me.

What do you dislike about it?

People’s failure to interpret and understand emotions.

What don’t we know about you?

I trained in carpentry and joinery during my Senior Four vacation.

Do you ever do carpentry?

No, I am patiently following the trends and dynamics in carpentry as I get working capital. I want to take on this career because I want to produce unique furniture.

Your biggest disappointment has been…?

When I discovered that someone who was never screened with us for news anchoring at some radio station took the job.

Yet, after the interviews I assumed to have nailed it but I later learnt that he was known to one of the longtime presenters. I was put on the waiting list but the news manager instead asked me to keep checking on him until I lost interest.

Most memorable experience…?

After sitting an interview to be a news anchor at CBS FM in 2015, I was bedridden for almost a month. I was battling typhoid and some friends and family members thought that I had HIV/Aids because I lost weight.

The worst moment …?

When we lost our first born on Dec ember 5, 2017. Our baby was pronounced dead by the nurse a few minutes after birth.

Best professional advice you have ever received…

My youth pastor Patrick Kizito and my paternal uncle Eric Walusimbi told me to always think big but start small.

This was during my O-Level vacation when I was training in carpentry and joinery.