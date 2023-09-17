Journey to setting up a centre for Down Syndrome patients

In December 2010, Rosemary Nambooze gave birth to her child while pursuing her Masters at the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

Nambooze says her delivery came with astonishment and grief when the doctors announced the news of a bouncing baby boy having Down Syndrome. This was hard for Nambooze to believe since it was her first time to hear about the condition.

“I held my breath for a moment to think what exactly Down Syndrome meant. I had no clue about the word. For a moment, I thought it was a Dutch word that possibly meant a disease that can heal anytime, but alas! I was wrong,” she narrates.

However, after receiving further explanation from the doctors about the condition, Nambooze felt like everything was okay, but the doctor mentioned the word ‘disability’ therein.

“Unfortunately, it pushed me to question my God with the complications that seemed endless from heart problems to hearing impairment, among others,” she recounts.

It was a tough decision, Nambooze says, to stay in Antwerp to allow her child to get medical care as doctors had recommended.

“I was yearning to return home to see my family and friends after completing my Master’s programme,” she says.

Ideation

Fortunately in August 2012, Nambooze returned to Uganda and realised that there was need for raising awareness and sensitising people about different neurological disorders in the country since most of the children with such conditions were and are still treated as a burden and are hidden from society.

“I had a discussion with my husband and we came up with an idea of starting up a child care centre for children with such disorders. Since they are indeed angels, we decided to name the facility Angels Centre for Children with Special Needs,” she added.

The Wakiso-based facility has been in existence for 10 years and it has touched the lives of about 150 children, including those at the centre and in the community.

Nambooze says children with this condition, through her services, have to come to understand that it is neither a sickness nor a disease, and that it is not contagious.

“People with Down syndrome can do amazing things, lead fulfilling and purposeful lives. I remind them that every day that each person with Down Syndrome has different dreams and aspirations. They have a right to education and training among others. All of my children with Down syndrome have unique personalities. Some are gentle, shy and kind.

Others are outgoing, loud and fun,” she says.

The centre has trained at least six young adults through its programme of workforce development, in which they have acquired vocational skills in performing arts, fashion, design, technical work, administration and hospitality, where they are flourishing.

Hard times

Nambooze says parenting a child with such a condition is very tough given the fact that they need a lot of care. So, parents and caregivers could sometimes feel frustrated, lonely, depressed and overwhelmed.

“It will definitely be challenging because being the caregiver of a child with disabilities has its own unique sets of trials that other parents do not always understand. For instance, parents may battle anxiety as they try to handle the flurry of doctor and therapy appointments for their child, along with running a household and potentially working a job outside the home.”

She adds, “Raising a disabled child can feel like running a marathon where the finish line is constantly being moved further away from you. And no one is cheering for you and no one seems to get what’s so hard for you. And so, these parents wind up feeling isolated, exhausted, and overwhelmed just by day-to-day life,”

Nambooze, however says ,much as Down Syndrome remains the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed, there is no clear statistical estimation due to the fact that other children are hidden from the society.

She advises parents of children with Down Syndrome to stay strong and stop hiding the children from society but leave them to exercise their rights as human beings.

She also advises parent to allow children to participate in various activities at home.

What is down syndrome?

Down syndrome is a chromosomal disorder caused by an error in cell division that results in an extra 21st chromosome. The condition leads to impairment in cognitive ability and physical growth that range from mild to moderate developmental disabilities.

According to scientists, each human cell has 46 chromosomes, 23 from the father and 23 from the mother. These chromosomes pair up from number one to 22. The 23rd pair, the sex chromosomes, differ between males and females. However, a person with Down syndrome will have three chromosomes of chromosome 21 instead of two. This extra genetic material causes developmental changes and physical features called Down syndrome.

Symptoms

Some of the symptoms of the condition include a flattened face, especially the bridge of the nose, almond-shaped eyes that slant up, a short neck, small ears, a tongue that tends to stick out of the mouth, and tiny white spots on the iris (coloured part) of the eye.

Others include small hands and feet, a single line across the palm of the hand (palmar crease), small pinky fingers that sometimes curve toward the thumb, poor muscle tone or loose joints, shorter in height as children and adults.

Down syndrome is caused by a mistake in cell division during early development of the fetus. However, experts say some parents have a higher risk of giving birth to children with Down syndrome.

Women over 35 years old and men above 55 years old have a higher chance of getting a Down syndrome child. Also, parents with a child with Down syndrome are at higher risk.

According to un.org, the estimated incidence of Down Syndrome is between one in 1,000 to one in 1,100 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder.

Dr Daniel Tumwine , a paediatrician at Children’s Clinic, Naalya in a phone interview, notes that roughly 1,500 children are born with Down Syndrome every year in Uganda. Out of these, very few of these children go past their first year birthday because of late diagnosis. The average age at diagnosis is nearly one year.

“This is because they tend to have very many complications. Fifty per cent will have heart conditions, many that require early intervention. Nearly 100 per cent will have intellectual disability (low IQ). The level and type of complications differ per child. But the complications are expensive to treat. And require specialist care,” Dr Tumwine says.

He adds that in the country there are still many gaps that need to be addressed and among them is, poor access to care, education and employment and social services, inability to diagnose or late diagnosis, lack of awareness; medical personnel, community and stigma. Other factors include limited research/data, improved care, planning and targeted intervention, advocacy and limited support to families.

Who is at risk?