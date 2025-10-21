Jumping with the Maasai in the Mara

The Maasai Mara, even the name carries a whisper of legend. It is one of East Africa’s most sought-after travel destinations, famed for the annual wildebeest migration, when over a million animals cross from Tanzania’s Serengeti into Kenya’s rolling savannahs in one of nature’s most dramatic spectacles. That, however, is a story for another day.

My story begins on the fringes of the Mara, in Kolong Village, where I got a rare glimpse into the lives of the Maasai people, nomadic pastoralists who have mastered the art of coexistence with nature’s fiercest creatures for centuries.

But before the village, came the journey.

Tourists admire an elephant at Maasai Mara.

The road to the Maasai Mara

It was at the tail end of the three-day Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MTKE) in Nairobi, a dazzling blend of business meetings, panel discussions and nightlife, when our next adventure was announced: a trip to the Maasai Mara to experience the untamed side of Kenya’s tourism promise.

A short drive from the Novotel to Wilson Airport marked the beginning of the journey. In just under an hour, our small aircraft glided over the Great Rift Valley, a breathtaking landscape of escarpments and plains that looked like nature’s own painting. As we began our descent to Ol Kiombo Airstrip, a sense of anticipation filled the cabin.

Waiting for us at the dusty airstrip was a welcoming party from Mara Intrepids, the luxury tented camp that would be our home for the next few days. The team was led by Greggory, a soft-spoken man with an easy smile and the calm assurance of someone who has hosted many curious travellers before.

Within minutes, our 4x4 cruisers bumped along the dirt track to the camp, the journey lasted no more than three minutes, yet with every turn, I could feel the wild creeping closer.

The camp by the river

Mara Intrepids sits tucked within a grove of acacia and fig trees, wrapped by the whispering Talek River. The walkways leading to the tents are shaded by native flora, the air scented with wild sage and the occasional whiff of river breeze.

At night, the camp comes alive in an orchestra of sounds, the gurgle of the river blending with the distant grunts of hippos and, sometimes, the deep, resonant roars of lions. By dawn, birds take over the symphony, their calls harmonising with the steady rhythm of flowing water.

My assigned tent, Tent 5, was a masterpiece of eco-luxury, raised on wooden stilts, its walls of canvas and timber merged seamlessly with the environment. Only the bathroom and toilet were built of brick and mortar; the rest was pure rustic charm. The interiors were stylish but restrained, with polished wood, woven rugs, and handmade furniture that struck a delicate balance between comfort and wilderness.

As I explored the camp, I stumbled upon two unexpected guests, a gazelle grazing quietly near the path and, later, a bushbuck that seemed to have adopted the place as its own. They neither flinched nor fled. Here, wildlife and humans have learned the rhythm of peaceful coexistence.

Tourists are treated to breakfast in the wild after an early morning game drive.

Into the wild

After a hearty lunch of Kenyan staples ugali, sukuma wiki, and nyama choma, served alongside international fare, we were ready for our first game drive. Our guide was Samson, a tall, broad-shouldered man with calm eyes and the kind of knowledge that only years in the wild can cultivate. Two neat piercings at the top of his ear hinted at his Masai roots.

“Today,” he told us as we climbed into the open cruiser, “you will meet the Mara, not the one you see in pictures, but the one that breathes.”

The plains unfolded before us, golden and endless, dotted with lone acacia trees that looked like brushstrokes on a painter’s canvas. Within minutes, we spotted warthogs trotting away with their tails upright, ostriches striding across the grasslands, and Coke’s hartebeests and topis grazing unbothered.

Then Samson’s radio crackled to life. His colleague, Paul, had sighted a leopard returning to its earlier kill.

We sped towards the location, joining a cluster of safari vehicles parked at a respectful distance. Cameras clicked in near silence as the leopard emerged from the tall grass, her body moving with effortless grace. She paused, scanning her surroundings with the calm precision of a seasoned hunter.

Finally, she leapt onto a tree branch where her prey, a Thomson’s gazelle hung limply.

“It’s her dinner,” Samson whispered. “Leopards don’t eat all at once; they come back.”

He took the moment to teach us how to distinguish a leopard from its distant cousin, the cheetah, one hunts by stealth, the other by speed; one climbs, the other runs.

As dusk crept over the plains, we climbed a small hill. A lone cheetah stood marking its territory with urine, a reminder that in the wild, communication is not always verbal. The amber sky behind it made for a picture-perfect ending to our first day in the Mara.

A feast of sights

The next day began with another drive, this time at sunrise. The Mara at dawn is ethereal; golden light drapes over the grasslands, and the air hums with anticipation, the skies are punctuated by colourful hot air balloons.

We found hyenas and vultures circling a buffalo carcass, with a black-backed jackal darting between them for scraps. The crunching of bones by the hyenas was both fascinating and unsettling.

By midday, we were close enough, less than a metre away from a pride of lions lounging lazily under a thicket. Two males and a lioness. Their golden coats glowed under the filtered sunlight. They barely acknowledged our presence; the kings of the jungle are never in a hurry.

Later that evening, we encountered another pair of lionesses and a cub resting by a termite mound. And just before sunset, a procession of six elephants, massive, gentle, and unbothered, made their slow march across the plains. Watching them move against the fiery horizon was pure poetry.

Breakfast in the wild

After the morning drive, Samson steered the cruiser into a clearing where a surprise awaited us, a bush breakfast set in the heart of the wilderness.

A long table draped in Masai clothing stood under the canopy of trees. The staff from Mara Intrepids welcomed us with beaming smiles and a pop of champagne. The buffet offered everything from fresh fruit and pastries to grilled meats. At the end of the line, a chef stood ready, spatula in hand.

“How do you like your eggs?” he asked with a grin.

“Spicy,” I said. “With pepper and cheese.”

The breakfast was delicious, but more than that, it was surreal to dine under the open sky, surrounded by the songs of birds and the distant hum of life on the plains.

With full bellies and content hearts, we drove on to Kolong Village, about half an hour away.





The art of making fire among the Maasai is passed on from generation to generation.

Meeting the Maasai

You hear about the Maasai, their bravery, their traditions, their striking red shukas but meeting them in person brings their story to life.

As we approached Kolong Village, a group of men and women gathered at the entrance, singing and dancing in welcome. The men leapt into the air in rhythmic unison, their bodies rising and falling in perfect timing. The women stood to the side, clapping and singing in deep, melodic voices.

It was here that I got my first chance to join the famous Maasai jump. For generations, this has been a courtship ritual, the higher a man jumps, the more he impresses the women. I gave it a try, not for a suitor, but for the sheer joy of the moment. My bones, perhaps not as young as they once were, protested but the laughter we shared was worth every effort.

We were then ushered into the village, where herds of cattle grazed nearby and homes, known as manyattas, stood in neat clusters. These houses are made of mud, cow dung, and sticks built entirely by women, a process that can take up to six months.

Our guide, Danson Ketikai, the village’s chief-apparent, explained how the Maasai make fire without matches rubbing two sticks together until smoke turns to flame and how they live in harmony with wildlife.

“In the past, lions or leopards would attack our livestock,” he told us. “But now, we know how to report such cases and get compensated. We understand that wildlife brings us visitors, and visitors bring us income. Our crafts, dances, and culture all help us send our children to school.”

It was a powerful reminder that conservation and culture are deeply intertwined.

A farewell to remember

Leaving the Mara and Mara Intrepids was unexpectedly emotional. In just a few nights, the camp had become more than accommodation; it had become part of our story.

Before departure, we joined the Kenya Tourism Board’s “One Tourist, One Tree” initiative, planting trees to commemorate our stay and offset our carbon footprint. I named my tree after my parents, a quiet tribute in the heart of the wild.

At 11am, our flight back to Nairobi awaited. As the aircraft lifted off, I looked down at the patchwork of savannah and river, where elephants roamed and the wind carried the songs of the Maasai.