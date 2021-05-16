Justice Katutsi illustrates his life, work

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

From Skins to Robes and Wigs by Justice John Bosco Abubakar Katutsi is a collection of several jurisprudence cases, in Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, life breakthroughs, breakdowns and ups, threats and challenges of a 38-year judicial service. It is also, an 81-year-life journey and a thrilling experience for a reader.

The autobiography is such a moving experience of a life’s hustle of the traditional poor Bakiga, working in plantations, walking barefoot for long distances, breaking through to get education and then facing the taxing duties as a judicial officer some of which were just ‘dangerous’ to handle.

Katutsi served without knowing his actual age because his date of birth was in doubt which probably helped him to serve a long tenure. However, he has since returned home, got his details correct and has been able to celebrate his first birthday at 81.

The 325-page book is an illustration of bumpy rise, an inspiration and humour with political undertones in the 10 chapters called; “The country of my dream.”

His passion for justice and constitutionalism is inscribed on the blurb of his book in the quote by John Marshal, the US Chief justice:

“I have always thought from my earliest youth till now that the greatest scourge an angry heaven ever inflicted upon an ungrateful and sinning people, was an ignorant, a corrupt or a dependent judiciary.”

Edited by veteran journalist Daniel Kalinaki and opening with a foreword from Justice Patrick Tabaro, many would-be or aspiring criminal justice lawyers and judges will find it interesting to read. To those who wish to do crimes, they may find an escape or they just will ignore, for this is law at work.

The book carries an honesty that is for example, about his age;

“Officially and according to my passport, I was born in 1945, this is not straightforward fact, the date was decided by guess work based on approximation of my Uncle’s return from serving in the Kings African rifles in World War II. What wasn’t a doubt was that I was born into one of the poorest families in the then Kigezi District…”

He writes to clarify on his date of birth as April 17, 1941 (four years plus official age) as per the Kigezi District (Kyanamira Sub-county) records he discovered after his official retirement.

Retired Justice Katutsi says his book is a manifest of reality. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

The book presents a clean record of overcoming poverty, alcoholism, unfaithfulness and wastefulness to emerging as one of the great people with a successful family and relationship.

The book also sheds some light on his trial of the First Lady Mama Mariamu Amin as one of his first cases as a young magistrate in Mbale, heading a tribunal in Masaka District to handle economic crimes under president Idi Amin as well as interaction with the Amin army in Masindi District.

One cannot miss a life in private law practice after Katutsi’s resignation from court following Obote’s return to power. And, finally getting back to making landmark judgments in some of the most publicised and anticipated cases in the Museveni regime.

The book contains judgments such as those in the trial of John Sanyu Katuramu, prince of Tooro Kingdom who was sentenced to death for murder of Prince Charles Happy Kijanangoma; the bail application for Dr Kizza Besigye; and the 21 People’s Redemption Army suspects that led to the Black Mamba invasion of the High Court and later the strike of the judiciary; the trial of Dr Besigye for rape in 2006 and the Teddy Seezi Cheeye conviction.

On retirement, Justice John Bosco Katutsi presided over courts in Sierra Leone and Liberia also making landmark anti-corruption judgments. The book is a jurisprudence read for criminal justice that any criminal, law student, judicial officer or law abiding citizen ought to have on their shelf.

On his 81st birthday celebration on April 17 2021, the retired judge, unveiled the book to guests at his home in Bugangari in Rukungiri District.

Book title: From Skins to Robes and wigs

Author: Justice John Bosco Abubakar Katutsi

Publisher: Dominant Seven

Price: Shs30,000

Available at: Leading bookshops

