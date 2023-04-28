Kafooko’s heart beats for music, family

Who is Agatha Kafooko?

I am a wife, mother, radio personality, musician and businesswoman. I was born in Entebbe to Mr and Ms Tibwomwe.

I attended Entebbe Kindergaten, then sat Primary Living Examinations at St Helen’s Primary School before joining Maryhill High School in Mbarara City.

Thereafter, I pursued Catering at Nakawa College of Business.

How did you meet your husband?

I had gone for industrial training at Katatumba Resort Hotel in Mbarara in 1993 and that is where I met Fred Kafooko. We started dating and my mother wanted me to go for further studies in catering to become a chef.

I went to Canada and Fred joined me there. After, we went to London and had our first child.

Then, how did you go into music and radio?

At St Helen’s Primary School, I was part of the music performances. Also, when we had parties at home, I would be deejaying Country music for my parents.

Through this, I mastered how to schedule music on the player. In 2001, I released my first song Coming to Life and people were surprised.

I continued writing other songs including Tembea na Yesu, Nkakubona Ryari, Simiyoni, Kabekakye, and African Woman.

How did the audience receive you?

I faced resistance from people who did not understand that my passion is singing. Even then, our community had not appreciated singers. They always told us that singing was for spoilt brats.

Others asked, “What is she even looking for on stage, we thought she did better in formal employment than being on stage!” Sometimes with resistance, one somehow takes a backseat.

Pressure mainly came from outside. I had fans who loved my music but there were those questioning, how Mrs Kafoko could be on stage. That negativity got to me, but I did not give up.

Compare music back then and now, is there a difference?

Today, people treat music professionally. For example, people go for voice training that we wished we knew when we started.

And when did you start your radio career?

When we started a radio station and, we were looking for staff. I felt the urge to do a Country music show on the station because I was conversant with the Country music stars.

I asked my husband if I could do the show but he asked, ‘What are you even going to say?’ I was given a chance and I started by presenting the show which to our surprise, was well-received.

Then, on days a staff member missed work, Fred asked me to fill in for them. That was when I realised I had talent for radio.

Tell us about your first radio show.

The first shows were like what I used to do at home; playing and singing along to Country music. I did not get nervous because I loved it and when I started doing the Sunday gospel show, listening to gospel music made me ‘meet Jesus’. I then realised I was not the only one doing the show, something would take over. Today, while I am doing the show the same happens and I believe that is the Holy Spirit.

Tell us your achievements so far.

I have raised my four children, I have had a stable marriage for 30 years.

Your secret to avoid failure is…?

You think I have not failed? I just wake up and do what I have to every morning. For me it is my husband, children, fans, everyday there is something I add onto all those things. You have to do something every day towards your passion, you have a passion, follow it every morning, add something to that.

Your advice to young women pursuing their career…

Young girls ought to be patient; there are many fruits that come from that virtue. We are always in a hurry, especially when you are young, around 18 and 20years. Give it time and trust the process, it is going to unfold at the right.

What do you consider the most important qualities of a successful woman?

Many, first of all trust God and be observant. I am very observant, slow but sure. Women are created to adapt with the environment

Versatility matters because there are so many qualities you can have at different moments with different people, places and career. Do not forget that women are wives, mothers, and warriors.

Your advice to those starting amidst negative pressure…

Hang in there, if you keep doing it and you do it well, they will come around most of them who did not believe or thought I would make it eventually warmed up to me.

What makes you happy?

Having a goal. My goals include baking, travelling, having my radio show well done, taking a good trip, eating good food and talking to my children when they call makes me happy.

What annoys you?