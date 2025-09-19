Kampala nightlife isn’t dead, you are just 40!

Dear Diary,

Over the weekend, I went to a bar. Music on point, the right amount of whiskey, neat. Perched at the counter, endless legs on display, I caught myself nodding off. At 11pm. Dozing! The music and company were great. Turns out it was past my bed time. Back in the day, 11pm was foreplay. Now? Bedtime. What in the 40 years is this? This was unheard of in my heydays! There is probably never going to be a night out like a millennial night out! I would love to take a GenZ, in their prime, hot 20-something, to a club back in 2010. You would die.

Let us start with the pre-game! You are getting ready at 9pm, music blasting Lil Jon on loud speakers in your one-bedroom apartment. You are taking Bond 7 in plastic bottles from a container in Kireka. An hour of that ethanol and everyone is feeling toasty! The outfits? Forget sneakers. You would not be caught dead in running shoes at the club! No, we wore six-inch Wandegeya knockoffs that would destroy your feet. You would get bunions, break a nail or two, and by the end of the night saunter out like a baby giraffe learning to walk. But you would wear them all night because they made your legs look divine.

Baggy jeans and tank tops were for Monday jam sessions. Friday club? You wore a tube dress that started at the nipples and ended just below your butt cheeks.

Inside the club, no one scrolled Instagram. We had Nokia 3310 loud enough to ring over the speakers. So we were not glued to phones; we paid for the club to dance. Clubs had dancefloors, not overpriced VIP tables. If you felt like sitting, you jumped on a boda boda and went home.

And the dancing? Unhinged. Not head-bobbing to Amapiano like you are warding off spirits. You threw yourself on the floor, shaking, grinding, and flinging sweat like confetti. Social distancing was not a thing. You mashed against a stranger for four hours straight until you gave him a boner! The only time you would stop was to pee or do another Tequila bomb. And if you puked in the loos? You just kept going. That was a fresh start you never asked for.





By night’s end, you would stumble out of Club Amnesia with amnesia. Drunk, drenched in sweat or puke, feet completely numb. Make-up? Honey, you looked like the devil chewed you up and spat you out. The ride home detours to Chicken Tonight, and at 9am you are at Resort Beach Entebbe asking for fish, only to be told the kitchen just closed.

Now I am 40, and the game has changed. In honour of Ange Noir, Amnesia, and Silk Royale, I drew up my “Star Taffa” plan. Tuesday: Decided to prove Saturday was a fluke. Made plans to hit up that new spot at Bandali Rise. Spent two hours getting ready, sat on the couch to “rest my feet.” Woke up at 2am. The sheer audacity of my own body.

Wednesday: Bought vitamins. The bougie kind promising “sustained energy.” That night I discovered Netflix has a “continue watching” section. Apparently, I have been passing out mid-movie.

Thursday: Coffee with Laureen who is also riding this tsunami. We agree to “day drinking” instead. As if we are bloody pensioners. We could be home by 6pm, face mask on by 8pm, asleep by 10pm.

Friday: The real plot twist? I am going out tonight and staying until 1am. I have a strategic nap from 6-8pm and three espressos beforehand. The point is, this baddie still has it. Just with better planning, more caffeine, and industrial-strength concealer.