Kansiime promotes a holistic financial approach to business

Two years ago, Alice Kansiime was leading Financial Empowerment Uganda Limited (Finem U LTD), a microfinance institution birthed in 2009. But the way she ran the business, it was bound by external systems and limited by decisions made far from the communities she served. “In 2023, our funders suddenly shut down support,” she recalls. The unexpected loss of capital could have crippled the institution. But rather, Kansiime and her team re-registered the business as Elshadai Finance Limited. It was the beginning of a new dawn, one rooted not only in lending money but in building strong, sustainable businesses and transforming communities. Under Finem, the focus had been mainly on giving out loans and recovering them. With this approach, people were taking loans without proper guidance, and many ended up misusing the money. “The transition was not just a legal or financial move, it became an opportunity to rethink the business model,” Kansiime says.

Hands-on approach to financial

Kansiime’s leadership model is transforming how entrepreneurs relate to money, with each other, and focusing on sustainability of their livelihoods. “Before a client is given credit, we labour to understand their actual needs. Sometimes all they need is a supply connection or support to build their creditworthiness.” This change has led to a significant drop in defaults and an increase in sustainable, family-driven businesses. The network has improved access to markets and built trust among clients, many of whom came through referrals. Since its inception in 2009, they have worked with a total clientele of more than 90,000 families. The company supports families and individuals by financing their ventures and offering hands-on business training.

If someone wants to start a poultry business, for example, they are linked to a successful poultry farmer to gain hands-on experience before receiving financial support. Kansiime’s team supports clients handle legal registration, tax compliance, and basic book keeping. They also provide access to a growing business network of clients, ensuring a ready market for products or service. “If someone is growing matooke, we connect them with someone who has transport, another who sells at the market, and even someone who runs a restaurant,” she explains.

Impact

Alongside the capital, Elshadai offers advisory services, training, and opportunity scouting. Kansiime encourages clients to formalise their businesses, keep proper financial records, and build systems that make their businesses resilient. She was exposed to how much more she could do with mentorship, networking and systems three years ago, during a business networking trip in Nairobi, Kenya. Armed with these skills, she returned determined to build a more holistic financial model. “Such opportunity has been through the Rising Woman Initiative, in which I participated and won. When Season 7 of the Rising Woman campaign was announced, I showed them my video. They were excited. Some are now preparing to compete,” she shares.

One loan, one family

Elshadai operates on a unique principle: one loan per family. The idea is to ensure the entire household is engaged in the income-generating venture “If a father is running a salon, the mother can handle book-keeping, and the children can help with customer care or cleaning. That way, the whole family takes ownership of the business,” she explains. This model not only creates employment within households but also nurtures financial and entrepreneurial skills among children. “Family business teaches children about book-keeping, stock management and customer relations. They gain real-life skills while earning school fees or pocket money. It also ensures continuity. “If a father dies, the family can still run the business and pay back the loan because everyone is already involved,” she adds.

Partnerships

Elshadai’s team organises client workshops with institutions such as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) to address taxation and business formalisation challenges. For Kansiime, the success of Elshadai lies not just in profit, but in impact. “We have seen families come together, businesses survive crises and young people gain skills for life. That is the real value,” she says.

Demand beats supply

As Elshadai’s reputation has grown, so has its client base. “Referrals have tripled. We have seen a surge in interest. But the challenge now is capital. We do not even have enough to meet the needs of our existing clients,” Kansiime admits. Despite the constraints, her team of seven has influenced many. Reflecting on her 16-year entrepreneurial journey, Kansiime shares one key lesson: always formalise your partnerships, structure and foresight. “Every entrepreneur should have clear agreements, build systems, and prepare for risks, even those you cannot predict.” For aspiring microfinance leaders, Kansiime offers practical guidance: “Ask questions before you start, learn from those already in the field to avoid costly mistakes, network intentionally, keep records, and build systems.”



