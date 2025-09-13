Kapasak locals get first borehole after decades

Joy and immeasurable smiles filled the faces of hundreds of residents of Kapasak Village, Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District, last week as they received the first-ever safe water source after years of sharing stream water with animals. Ongino Sub-county is one of the most water-stressed areas in Kumi, often marked by scenes of women fetching water from seasonal streams or Lake Bisina, where health complications have been common. For decades, clean and accessible water remained elusive for Kapasak residents.

Grace Akello, a mother and resident of the village, recalls how risky the daily search for water had been. “Three years ago, in my mad dash to collect water from the stream, I stepped on a snake, and I narrowly escaped a bite,” she says. “From the dangers of walking through thickets to criss-crossing the dwellings of snakes, this borehole has lessened my burden as a housewife in Kapasak.” She adds that now she walks less than 800 metres to fetch clean water, unlike before when she had to trek through shrubs to reach streams.

Scarcity fuelled domestic violence

Sarah Anyait, a mother of four, highlights how the lack of water often fuelled domestic violence in the village. “Some men accused their wives of adultery because of delays in the swamps where they had to scoop water in turns. As a mother who was accused falsely, the construction of this borehole has answered our prayers and cries,” she says.

To her, the struggle of rural mothers is determined by the proximity of safe water.

“After toiling for four hours in the gardens, mothers must still find water for their husbands to bathe and for cooking, while the men offer little respite,” she adds.

“As a mother who has been through this suffering, I have all it takes to thank everyone who had a hand in constructing this facility. They have reduced much of the load I carried on my back.”

Joseph Okou, the village chairperson, says his village is home to 96 households. He describes water access as a “hell of a burden”. “It is my prayer that with this safe water facility in the heart of our village, the men will stop their cruelty on mothers,” he says. Okou explains that women previously walked two-and-a-half kilometres to the nearest stream. “Imagine the pain of walking that far only to be rebuked at home because you ‘delayed’, accused of having an affair on the way,” he shares.

Milestone

Nelson Elungat, the Kumi District chairperson, acknowledges Ongino as one of the most water-stressed sub-counties. He hails UBL’s intervention as “a big milestone in the right direction,” while urging for broader solutions to the district’s water crisis. District water officer Peter Patience Mawanga notes that the new water point will serve 1,500 people in Kapasak and neighbouring villages. “Kumi’s safe water coverage stands at 66 percent, with 86 percent of points functional. Going forward, we want to power boreholes with solar and extend taps to homes to reduce the mothers’ burden,” he says.

Energy Minister and area MP Opolot Okaasai lauded the company for its generosity and urged locals to grow more sorghum, a key ingredient in the company’s brewing process. “Do not shame me. Grow more sorghum. I will do the price negotiations on your behalf,” he told farmers, while also urging the Ministry of Water to find long-term solutions for water-stressed areas such as Tisai Island. During the commissioning, UBL also distributed farming inputs, including gumboots, tarpaulins, and 1,200 kilogrammes of sorghum seed to 200 local farmers.

Sheila Sabune, UBL’s corporate relations director, emphasises that water access is about more than infrastructure. Sabune says water is our most important ingredient, but also a precious shared resource under pressure across the country. “Through our Water for Life programme, we are addressing a fundamental human need that impacts education, health, and economic opportunities for communities,” she explains.

“This project is about breaking cycles of poverty and inequality. When women and children no longer spend hours fetching water, girls can stay in school, mothers can engage in income-generating activities, and families can build better futures. We have invested over Shs5 billion in similar projects over the past five years because access to clean water is fundamental to thriving communities.” Kumi District’s water scarcity has long led to school dropouts, absenteeism, and waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea and typhoid.

Quick note.

