Kataleya and Kandle: Music drew us closer

Singing duo: Kataleya and Kandle. PHOTO/FILE

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • Kataleya and Kandle describe themselves as best friends.
  • They are a Ugandan music duo that started their career in 2018 after realising that there was no female singing duo in the country at the moment.
  • They have since released songs such as Do Me, Tonafuya and Muzibe wa love. Isaac Ssejjombwe catches up with them.

Kataleya 
Tell us about yourself
My real name is Hadijah Namakula. I  am an artiste and song writer  under Theron Music Management. I attended Apostolic Primary School in Mengo and Noah’s Ark in Lubaga for secondary school. I come from a humble and supportive family. I was born on December  19.
What kind of relationship do you have with Kandle?
From being just a stranger, she became a friend, best friend and we are  now sisters.
When and where did you meet?
On my birthday some years back. She had escorted one of the guests who  is our mutual friend. The rest is history.
What are your fondest memories of  her?
Before we were signed under Theron Music, there was a day we were heading to the studio for a session on a boda boda and it rained heavily on us. It was crazy.

