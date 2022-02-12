Kataleya and Kandle: Music drew us closer

Kataleya

Tell us about yourself

My real name is Hadijah Namakula. I am an artiste and song writer under Theron Music Management. I attended Apostolic Primary School in Mengo and Noah’s Ark in Lubaga for secondary school. I come from a humble and supportive family. I was born on December 19.

What kind of relationship do you have with Kandle?

From being just a stranger, she became a friend, best friend and we are now sisters.

When and where did you meet?

On my birthday some years back. She had escorted one of the guests who is our mutual friend. The rest is history.

What are your fondest memories of her?

Before we were signed under Theron Music, there was a day we were heading to the studio for a session on a boda boda and it rained heavily on us. It was crazy.

What do you like about her?

She is very hard working, she pushes me to always give my best.

What do you dislike about her?

unlike her, I am not an early riser. She wakes up early and she always bangs on my door telling me to wake up.

What nickname do you call her?

Let me hope she does not see this but I call her Kifule.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Getting involved in bad vibes has never been in our blood and we always do our best to avoid such situations.

Who brought up the idea of going to the studio?

By the time we met we both had the same love for music. We used to sit and talk about how we would join the music industry,.

One day, after failing to find financial support, we decided to do it ourselves.

We said, “Let’s do this, whoever wants to work with us will find us on the way.”

How best would you describe Kandle?

She is a loving and hungry girl ready to fulfill her dreams.

Kandle

Who is Kandle?

My real name is Rebecca Robins Nabatuusa, I am an artiste and song writer in the duo Kataleya and Kandle. I was born on February 22 and I am passionate about music and signed under Theron Music Management.

I went to Bunamwaya CoU Primary School before joining Kyambogo College for secondary education. I come from a spiritual and musical family.

What kind of relationship do you have with Kataleya?

From just being a friend, Kataleya is now my sister. Before I do anything, I consult her first.

When and where did you meet Kataleya?

I had accompanied a friend to a birthday party and when we got there, Kataleya was the birthday girl. We exchanged pleasantries then phone contacts and we became friends.

We later got close and that is how we found out that we could both sing.

What do you like about her?

Kataleya is understanding and fun. I am never bored when we are together.

What do you dislike about her?

She is not a morning person yet much of the stuff we are supposed to do usually happens in the morning.

What nickname do you call her?

She will not like this but I call her Namukana.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Not really, even if we get into an argument with someone, we ignore it or walk away from that person.

How far can you go to help her?

I can do anything for her.

How often do you meet?

I am always with her, at home, studio time, interviews, gym we are always together.

How best would you describe Kataleya?

She is loving, fun and crazy.