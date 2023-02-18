Kayemba eyes the Maths prize

When I meet Shafick Kayemba at Light Academy Secondary School at Lweza, he was in company of his uncle Hussein Kajwiga who was dropping him off at the airport.

Kayemba,22, was on his way to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US for a fully paid scholarship in Computer Science.

Kayemba’s academic excellence from primary to secondary earned him a placement at the US-based institute after scoring 20 points in UACE exams in 2020 and representing Uganda at the International Mathematics Olympia (IMO).

Born to Sulaiman Ssenkungu and Mariam Nabachwa, Kayemba has five siblings. He attended Kitende Modern Primary School where he scored Aggregate Four and joined Light Academy High School for six years. For his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), Kayemba scored Aggregate Eight, then 20 points at A-Level in 2020 (which they sat in 2021 due to Covid-19 outbreak).

Love for Maths

Kayemba says Maths is a subject that does not only require critical thinking but also one has to come up with creative ways of solving problems. Sudoku, a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle, comes in handy.

“It has rules to follow to fill all columns. When you plot in a given spot, you have to think critically how it affects other columns on the board. At school, I found Maths related to the process of solving problems. When you are given a question with data, you have to analyse it, think critically and apply logic and come up with a solution which will serve as an answer,” Kayemba explains.

From primary school, Kayemba always excelled in Maths which saw him participate in other academic-related competitions with a bias in Maths. This included the National Mathemania competition in which he participated in Senior One in 2015. The competition covered schools in Kampala.

“It was challenging the first time because it was my first time to face mathematical questions in a competition. I was surprised to be among the best 20. I got motivated to participate in the competition for six years. In Senior Three in 2017, I emerged the best in the country and the second in Senior Four in 2018,” Kayemba adds.

The other competition he participated in was the Uganda Mathematics contest that covered all schools from across the country. His first time to participate in the contest was in Senior Two in 2016, then in Senior Four, he emerged the best in the country.

Through the contest, Kayemba was introduced to the International Mathematics Olympia (IMO), an annual international Maths contest that is held in different countries. He qualified for IMO in 2020 and represented Uganda. It was an experience where he says he made many friends he competed with and he got to know of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“During the IMO, I had teachers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology as tutors. I interacted with them and they encouraged me to apply to the institute. After a vetting process, I was considered the best in Uganda and scooped a scholarship,” Kayemba says.

Nuggets

Kayemba believes in planning everything he does. Planning your day, including time to spend on each activity, partly contributes to your success.

“Think of it from the perspective of being with someone and you want them to enjoy life but also focus on studies. In case you make them a timetable, you have to strike a balance between enjoying life and school. If you apply it to yourself, you will not leave what is important aside but you will make time for yourself,” Kayemba says.

Also, find what you love. The greatest failure is failing to do what you love.

“Be sincere with yourself about what you want to do with your life and respond to it genuinely. In academics, when you find the subject you love, find the field that corresponds with the subject. If you study a subject you love, you succeed,” Kayemba advises.

Advice

School ought to provide paths for all students because one cannot be dull in every subject.

“You may not be good at Mathematics but better in a different subject. Every student is good at something but one of the hardest things is finding what you would love to do. Finding what you are good at starts with how you feel when you do something. Think deeply and discover yourself and where your passion is. This will help you achieve academically success ,” Kayemba opines.





Career opportunities

Abud Kasumba, the Mathematics teacher at Light Academy Secondary School, says career opportunities for Computer Science include computer programming, web designing and computer engineering.

“Take every subject seriously, A-Level is a stepping stone for one to pursue a career in their desired field. Work hard for better scores to lead to better courses. At O-Level, the 14 subjects provide a variety of combinations to be pursued at A-Level. With the three subjects at A-Level, find an area to specialize in,” Kasumba says.

“If you study Physics, Chemistry and Maths, you can venture into Maths and Physics or Chemistry and Maths or Chemistry and Physics. The field is wide but whichever paths you want to take, you have to aim for the best mark. It contributes to your entry points at university,” Kasumba adds.

Others say…

Kayemba’s excellence and admission to Massachusetts Institute of Technology did not catch Kajwiga [Kayemba’s uncle] by surprise.

“He is hardworking, does every task and responds quickly. He is always active and purposes to help his younger siblings and older people if he works with them and surpasses their activeness,” Kajwiga says.