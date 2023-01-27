Keeping it local and elegant

A relative of mine, who happens to be an electrical engineer and owner and founder of one of the top rated firms in the business, is frequently faced with the dilemma of where to take his business colleagues from France for lunch or dinner. With the caveat being that the restaurant serves both local and continental food and booze.

Needless to say, whenever he travels abroad to see them in Europe, where they hail, when they dine out, it is given that they will go to a chic bistro or restaurant which has a fair and worthwhile representation of cuisine from their country and alcoholic drinks are always part and parcel of the deal.

While there are a number of joints in town that serve good local food, seemingly on the menu, alcoholic beverages are notably conspicuous by their absence. The upshot of the matter is that for tipplers, one has no choice but to stay a wide berth from these joints. For those who enjoy local food with a tipple while at the same time needing an environment that is elagant they need look no further than the Serena Kampala Hotel brunch or daily lunch buffet held at the Lakes restaurant.

On a recent Sunday afternoon, we were the guests of the Serena Kampala Hotel general manager, Mr. Daniel Kanugu who I have known ever since the Serena Kampala Hotel opened. I must say that we thoroughly enjoyed the sojourn and we ate to our heart’s content from a wide menu offering untold variety of food. As for the libations, those who imbibe had a generous amount the bubbly in the form of Prosecco, a decent sparkling wine from Italy.

The starters are legion with a range of omelets, pancakes, smoked salmon, different types of bread and croissants, fruits and juices etc. The local Ugandan dishes featured all the favorite runners from the central region as well as something from the west and the north. Of course one cannot please everyone, rarely does one find cow’s hoof, aka molokoni, on a menu in the Kampala better eateries. Much to my delight, it was tender as should be the case with a minimum of seasoning and spicing; salt, tomatoes and onions making it most delectable. The rice was pilao which needs little introduction in Uganda and of course chicken luwombo.

Seafood is not that common in Uganda and it is not every day that one comes across calamari or squid. For those not familiar with this type of seafood, first time takers will be surprised that it does not taste like fish. Fresh calamari has a somewhat sweet and mild flavor and interestingly it doesn’t taste anything like fish at all. Admittedly, the texture takes some getting used to and at times can be somewhat chewy. In other words, getting to like calamari is an acquired taste but to my taste, it remains a favorite.

The beauty of the Serena brunch is that Calamari is made to order and the chef will whip it up within no time, while at the same time allowing one to choose what ingredients you wish to have; garlic no garlic, chili or no chili etc.

About the place

Place: Kampala Serena Hotel, Lakes Restaurant

Event: Sunday brunch

The Space: Elegant and tasteful and semi al fresco

The Crowd: An array of well-heeled Ugandans as well as expatriates.

The Bar: You name it and they have it

The type of food: A variety of Ugandan and continental food including matooke, posho, kalo, eschabwe, kwon, malakwang, morokoni et al. Calamari, smoked salmon, stuffed turkey, roast leg of lamb etc.

The damage: Shs 135’000 per person

Parking: Available and in plenty and very secure

What we liked: The relaxed atmosphere and the impeccable service as well as the band

If you go: Every Sunday

Ratings: Not to be missed

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so, don’t waste your time.