Kenya goes visa free

So as a gift to safari lovers, and, as of January 1, 2024, Kenya announced that all the nations in the world can enter this beautiful African country without a visa. A digital registration is all a traveller needs, to be able to enter Kenya. It was the President himself Mr William Ruto, who made this announcement, declaring Kenya, a visa free country.

However, let’s make a rewind to the year 1980, when, for the first time, accompanied by my husband we travelled to Kenya, at the time we wanted to visit the Baha’i communities around the country.

Back then, we held the Iranian passport, and there were very strict regulations to obtain the Kenyan visa. I remember very well that my husband had to travel to Riyadh, as we were living in Saudi Arabia at the time, to apply for the visa at the Kenyan Embassy, it was a long procedure that included filling out multiple forms.

The forms had incredible details that went back to the history of our parents, our previous passport, and many other questions, including whether we had a criminal offence or a pending judgement and so on, and the best one was if we were actually returnable to our country of residence.

After filling out all the forms, submitting photos, and other required proof, we had to wait for weeks to get a positive reply. Then my husband had to return to Riyadh to pick up the Visa. This may sound very familiar for those who are applying for visas for some countries in the world. However, it was a bit strange for a country that so desperately needed tourists to have such rigourous procedures for obtaining the visa.

With the passing years, these forms got shorter and easier, and the waiting time shortened. Later on, when we obtained the European passport, it was easier to get the visa upon arrival at the airport. however, we tried to be on the safe side and visited the Kenyan embassy in Kampala to get our visa which was now issued for multiple entries, this particularly helped.

Otherwise we still had to fill forms before the immigration desks, with a lot of information to submit along with our passport, this caused a delay for our arrival to the baggage hall.