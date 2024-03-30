Kenyana wishes youth would love nature more

Sarah Kenyana, Miss Tourism Rwenzori describes herself as a debater, daughter and sister.

“I am quite shy, argumentative, my family knows me as extremely playful. I like listening to soft music from the 70s and 80s,” she says adding: “I work as a public relations officer (PRO) and I will soon graduate as a lawyer.

Why would a (young) girl listen to music from the 80s?

When I was about 10, my sister went to the university and returned with a flash disk full of this soft music of the 1980s. That was the time our father had just bought our first woofer that read flash disks.

At first, whenever the soft music played, I would sulk until my sister asked me to take time to listen to and understand the lyrics. I have since never looked back. I listen to it in every situation such as when I am sad, happy, excited. I just listen to it inside and out.

Which song do you like most?

Are we in trouble now? by Mark Knopfler . It is a song I discovered in a film a couple of years ago. I even did not know the title but had to look it up on Google music and the moment I listen to it, I feel good. I have a lot of music I listen to, but I listen to that song every day.

Let us talk about the period before you discovered the 1980s.

Before I discovered music of the 1980s, I used to listen to RnB and I think I loved Chris Brown.

Tell us about your title.

Unfortunately, I do not usually describe myself as Miss Rwenzori because there are a lot of stereotypes around it. People assume we are certain kinds of girls either loose or shallowthinkng. So, I do not want to use it in the first place. I always let people first know me for a while.

We first heard rumours that Fort Portal would become a tourism city in 2019. My father started having a conversation with me about the prospects and the opportunities that would come with it. He always asked me how many people in Fort Portal would position themselves.

Later, I realised that I was among those people. So, I with my father and came up with a tourism project for Miss Tourism. In December that year, a friend invited me to a beauty pageant. Covid-19 broke out and in 2022, I went for it.

What propelled you to join the pageant?

I had the drive because I wanted to meet certain people. The pageant involved the hardships of sleeping at 2am and being in high heels a bigger part of the day. I endured because it was a challenge and I allowed myself to struggle and see what it meant to go through such training. Even when it was a competition for me, I knew I was networking. I met many people.

What have you done with your crown?

I think the biggest thing is having a debate tournament in Rwenzori. I love debate, I have been a debater since I was nine years old. So, I understood how much debate can change people’s lives, ideas and attitude.

Most of these girls from the Rwenzori needed to be uplifted and this is what I had to do to help them. I could not give them money because I do not have it but we had a partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). We went to Bunyangabu, Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo and Kabarole districts where we had schools participating.

What was the debate about?

Conservation. Most of these schools in our region are in the vicinity of national parks. So, we were looking at animal safety, planting trees and sustainable living of the communities near those areas.

What would you like to be done better for Rwenzori in the tourism industry?

Kasese has the Rwenzori, national parks, and many more physical features. How do we market Kasese to the world? The people in Kasese should interest themselves in investing in accommodation and other sorts of entertainment such as night clubs which sell like hot cake in Kampala.

If the president appointed you minister of tourism, what would you changed about the industry?

I had a conversation project with my boss and he has been telling me about the culture of tree planting. Someone will work hard and throw all the money in Africa and then go back and start working afresh but local people are not interested.

So if I was minister for tourism I would make young people love the nature around them. I would enforce this though education. When a white person comes to Rwenzori, they will never litter because they love nature, and want to come back in 10 years and find it.

If I were a minister, I would teach people to develop love for nature by protecting it. If people love what belongs to us there is no way they would have denied their identity but protect it.

What makes you proud of your culture?

I come from Tooro, there is a lot in my culture. One thing I like about my culture is that we are very beautiful, our language is soft-toned and unique plus our dress code. The highlight of our culture is always felt at the introduction ceremony.

What is the Uganda that you would like to see?

I want a Uganda full of dreamers. I think our people do not dream anymore. They are stuck in a system of convenience. They no longer go for anything bigger. That is why someone says, ‘I have my job paying Shs1m and rent my house of Shs300,000. If I get a wife from the village and have children, I will be sorted’. It is very dangerous when people stop dreaming. Young people are looking for mere survival. I want a country where people are aggressive.

What is on your wish list?