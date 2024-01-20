Kigandaire: The icon of change in Ntungamo

The beginning of 2023 saw a life end. The life of a popular local politician who spent his life trying to transform the welfare of the people he lived with. As he grew up, Joram Kigandaire’s contribution was not dwarfed by the contribution of his schoolmates.

His peers pursued higher standards of education with some becoming professors, others ministers, businesspeople and one of them President. Kigandaire opted to stay in his village, and contributed to the development of his ancestral home.

Trained as a teacher, nurtured as a politician who grew into a unionist, Kigandire took part in developing schools, roads, health facilities, businesses, and churches.

At his burial, thousands mourned, condolence messages came from the far and wide, including from his primary school seatmate, at Kyamate Primary School President Yoweri Museveni. Ministers, members of parliament, church leaders, medics, family and those who never knew him personally said much about him.

Custodian of the blacksmith culture

At his burial traditionalists broke into a black smithing dance to send him off. Gerald Karuhanga, Prof Jossy Bibangamba, Justice Lawrence Tweyanze danced with them. They drummed, moved around the casket, with iron tools in their hands, some rolling on their bellies singing and praising the late for his courage and good workmanship in blacksmithing, as the drums went down the mourning turned into clapping, and it was mourning again.

“There are people who live so many years on this world but leave no impact. This was a man who created impact and will be celebrated forever. What is your importance on earth that shall make you missed?” Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole diocese who presided over the burial function said while preaching.

Education, parish chief

Kigandaire attended Muriisa Church School for his pre-primary education from 1952 to 1956 and later Kyamate Primary School 1955 to 1956 . When President Museveni went to Mbarara Junior School, Kigandaire went to Kitunga Junior School and later Kakoba National Teacher’s College where he got a certificate in teacher training in 1962.

He taught at Muriisa Primary School in 1963 and a year later, was elevated to head teacher. However, his teaching stint was to be short-lived as the Ankole King elevated him to a parish chief after conducting children’s choir during his visit. He served as parish chief for Butare, Kahunga and Ruhanga parishes leaving footprints wherever he served.

In 1980, he was elected councillor for Ntungamo Sub-County, to Ankole District council where he later became the member of the Mbarara District land board too, serving until 1986 when the councils were suspended.

All round

Alongside politics, he served as a member of the Synod for Ankole diocese from 1970 to 2005.

“He was a complete inspiration, he was in politics, in church and social life, everywhere he went he left a landmark, he founded churches and schools as member of the church and lobbied for their land from government as a politician and technocrat,” Sam Mugabe a lay canon of the Church of Uganda says.

Indeed he started Butare and Muriisa Church of Uganda parishes and served on several committees of the church.

He founded Butare, Kinyamagyera and Kitembe Primary schools. Alongside other leaders, Kigandaire founded Kyamate secondary school and Muriisa secondary school in 1983.

Politically speaking…

He was a supporter of the UPC but when his former schoolmate Museveni returned from the bush to establish the NRM, he joined him. Here, Kigandaire was elected to represent his parish to the subcounty as Butare parish councillor in 1989.

As a sub-county councillor, he brokered the founding of Butare Health Centre III, a unit that is in his neighbourhood.

“At young age and old age, Kigandaire inspired us and made us proud of our ancestral land, he achieved more than we expected to achieve that even members of parliament of today admire what he did as a parish chief and district councillor,” Rev Can Yorokamu Rabboni, his friend and brother notes.

Can Rwakishenga, 84, was two classes behind Kigandaire and President Museveni in primary school. He saw the young Kigandaire prosper in many things including music, dance and drama and athletics. Indeed, he was one of the few people President Museveni would call from time to time consulting about local politics. He, however did not take pride in it.

“Kigandaire was instrumental in our struggle to have Ntungamo as a district; he was brave and selfless. We shared a lot. We are fortunate that his children are an imitation of their father,” John Wycliffe Karazarwe, the former Ntungamo District chairman says.

Meanwhile he loved unity

“From the stories we hear about him and the experience I had meeting him, his children and everyone around him, he was a great man who chose to impact his local people. If he decided to participate in national politics, he would be far and known by everyone. What he chose, he did it best. He united people, lobbied and implemented projects, changed lived and inspired many to be what they are including me,” The former deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana said.

Farmer

He is one of the brains behind the formation of the only surviving coffee marketing cooperative Abateganda Cooperative, a seed cooperative under Banyankore Kweterana. He was also instrumental in the foundation of the Banyakore Kweterana cooperative society.

He never had time to rest even at old age.

“Even at his old age, he never felt he was retired, he had started preparing for his retirement planting trees and organising his farm. He worked harder than before. Dad never thought he was old and wanted to work all the time… I think his body became weaker and the heart too,” Rogers Kiganda says of his father.

On February 1, 2023, his heart stopped, he died. He was laid to rest his home Butaare, on February 4, 2023.