Killing time

Brethren,

Tomorrow is November! If you’re a government worker I guess this means your coat is officially on duty, perched on the back of your chair until the week before Christmas, when it will join your body on vacation. On a serious note, if you are a government worker and will be hard at work all through the month, please send me a signed photograph of yourself at your work station, so I can send it to the Board of the Guinness Book of World Records for consideration. On the other hand, if you work in the private sector then you are probably having sleepless nights thinking about the end-year valuation on which your bonus is riding.

Here are some ways I can suggest to help time move faster as you wait for the year to end:

1. Volunteer to organise the office Christmas party.

Good luck trying to wrest funds from your HR manager for this, even though, and I emphasise this, she has known about the party since January. (Why is the Inhuman Resource Manager usually a ‘she’?) Have you ever read those fairy tales about treasures of gold guarded by a fierce dragon belching fire and sulphur? I do believe these dragons serve as mentors for some HR managers out there.

2. Fill in your self-evaluation form

The self-evaluation form is surely the product of a dark, twisted mind. On the one hand, you believe you are great. However, if you write this on the form then you instantly fail. If you talk about your weaknesses then you won’t get the money you’re hoping for. If you talk about your strengths, these will be interrogated in the minutest of detail, hoping to catch you out in a lie. It’s like doing a cryptic crossword that has no answers, ha ha ha ha!!!

3. Go through your New Year’s resolutions 2021

Even if you didn’t manage to achieve anything on your list, at least you’re alive and well to laugh at yourself! Bravo if you managed to accomplish something on the list, you are one in a million.

Let the countdown to 2022 begin!