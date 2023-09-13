Know and believe you are awesome

Recently, on my way from work, I met a man with an amputated arm rocking a white sleeveless vest. Naturally, my attention was drawn to the stamp where the arm had once been, before I could even look at his face. Of all the things that happened to me that day, that man’s courage stuck with me. I thought of so many people I know personally who have let minor things take the joy out of their awesome lives. I have seen young girls stressed out of their minds because they think they are getting too old. I often fight the urge to remind them that true, soon they will be old and unfortunately, they will regret not enjoying their youth when they still had it.

Recently, I felt my heart break for two of my friends who missed an opportunity to get together because the man thought the girl was too beautiful and would reject him, while the girl thought the boy was too shy. Now, both in their early 50s and decades wiser, they realise what fools they were to let false assumptions get in the way of what could have been a love story for the ages.

Just as these star crossed lovers, numerous people have let their dreams die because they did not think they are good enough. This desire to be the best fuels the beauty industry, especially for women. Trillion and trillions of dollars are spent every year on clothes, makeup, shoes and other accessories just so that we can be seen in a certain light.

Behind all this is the desire for man to be loved and if not, at least to be accepted. We falsely believe people will accept us if we look a certain way or possess certain accomplishments. Many times, we are wrong and the people in our lives love us for who we truly are. You will be surprised to learn that the ‘defects’ we try to hide might be the quirks that endear you to whoever meets you.

Or that your partner can actually see the size of your tummy, legs and backside through the layers of clothes you swath yourself with in a bid to hide. If you fancy a mini skirt, knock yourself out, do not let the shape of your legs be the reason you miss out on the joy of having the freedom to wear what you want to. Instead of hiding or disguising, try to improve yourself, it is a much better strategy.

If through self-examination or through other people’s help you find yourself lacking in one field or another, seek out someone among your friends who can help you get better. There is no reason you should drop a friend just because they have moved up in the world and you are still stuck in your old neighbourhood.

As the great Maya Angelou often said, “people treat us the way we teach them to.”

Watch the words you say about yourself around your loved ones; if you are the kind who points out your own weaknesses and flaws even before others notice them, do not be shocked when they use that against you. You have so many great attributes that make you an awesome person, do not let a slight imperfection overshadow that fact.