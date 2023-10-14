Know that religion and secularism can coexist

A visit to Turkey will reveal the ruins of a once-upon-a-time vibrant Christianity, owing to the invasion of Muslim Turks, under the Ottoman Empire, since the 13th Century. During the persecutions of the early Church, Turkey (Asia minor) became a haven for Christians. Ephesus is not only the home of the Blessed Virgin Mary, but also the venue for the Church Council that concluded with the teaching that Jesus is fully human and fully divine, and that Mary is the Mother of God.

The future of Islam in Turkey is, however, getting obscure. Our guide indicated that the current statistical claim of 90 per cent of Turks being Muslims, is deceptive, because every child born to a traditional Muslim family, is automatically registered a Muslim. This accounts for the phenomenon of so many mosques with so few attendances. Religious affiliation, religious attire and symbols and consumption of alcoholic drinks, are no longer an issue the way it used to be. Blame it on secularism. Secularism is the principle of seeking to conduct human affairs based on naturalistic considerations, uninvolved with religion. In politics, it is concerned with the best way to govern religiously pluralist societies. It promotes social equity; so that people’s religious beliefs or lack of them doesn’t put anyone at an advantage or a disadvantage. Secularism as a policy, accords freedom to practise one’s religion or belief without harming others, or to change it or not have one, according to one’s own conscience.

Under secularism, religious institutions are separated from state institutions and a public sphere where religion may participate, but not dominate. It ensures the independence and autonomy of religious institutions from government influence and vice versa. In accord with the belief in the separation of church and state, secularists tend to prefer that politicians make decisions for secular rather than religious reasons. This brings on board issues like abortion, contraception, embryonic stem cell research, same-sex marriage, and sex education.

Religion and the state

In practice, however, the term “secularism” may connote atheism, anti-clericalism, naturalism, non-sectarianism, neutrality on topics of religion, or the complete removal of religious symbols from public institutions. Life interpreted basing on principles derived solely from the material world, without recourse to religion. Under this system, the state does not support any religious group and does not enforce religious laws. Yet, in practical terms, the state has legal supremacy over religion and enforces the restriction of religion in the public sphere.

Secularism in practice is said to have existed since ancient Greek times. In Turkey it is associated with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Founder Father of the Turkish Republic, in 1923, aiming to modernise the country. The Turkish Constitution does not advocate for a state religion. With exception of Hungary, Poland and Malta, member states of the European Union, US, Canada, among others, subscribe to secularism.

Symbols

It has been observed, however, that most societies become increasingly secular as the result of social, economic development and progress, rather than through the actions of a dedicated secular movement. In that respect, freedom of faith is under attack not by legal means, but cultural changes and the “ascendancy of moral relativism.

The crucifix, for example, has long been a central and most venerated Christian symbol, expressing a variety of of beliefs and truths about the life, death, and Passion of Jesus Christ. But today crucifixes are being vandalised, desecrated, or mocked by pupils and students in Italian classrooms.

Proponents of religious society challenge secular society on the basis of morality, saying that secularism lacks a meaningful way to inculcate moral principles and behaviour among its members. Religions should unite more effectively to preserve and strengthen the freedom to advocate and practice their beliefs.

Since its inception, the Church has been responding to threats such as heresies and secularism, through synods and ecumenical councils. Hence the ongoing synod on synodality in the Vatican, all members are discerning together where the Holy Spirit is leading the Church; is a plausible way forward.