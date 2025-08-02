Kyarisiima’s bold take on cleaning business

When Gloria Kyarisiima launched her cleaning business in 2021, her goal was to create opportunities that allowed people to work close to their families. Her vision was shaped by the sight of long queues of young Ugandans lining up to secure jobs in the Middle East, a reality that left her questioning why people had to go so far to earn a living. From the beginning, Kyarisiima noticed that the cleaning industry was often overlooked, dismissed as low-skill and uninspiring work. Determined to change that narrative, she founded GBK Super Cleaning & General Services in Entebbe. By 2023, her team had grown to 15 workers, 10 of them women.

Today, she employs 25 permanent staff and contracts more than 50 casual workers. Her company provides professional cleaning services to a diverse range of clients, from shopping malls and schools to hospitals, homes, and post-construction sites. For Kyarisiima, this is more than just a business, it is a deliberate effort to transform how people view cleaning work. “People often assumed that cleaning was a simple, routine task. But it is far from that,” she says. “The kind of cleaning we provide involves thoughtful planning, scientific methods, and a deep sense of care and respect, both for our clients and for the environment.”

From humble beginnings

When she first started, Kyarisiima faced all the challenges of a new entrepreneur in the service sector: limited capital and client skepticism. What she had, however, was an unshakable belief in the power of her idea. She wanted to build something that would last and something that treated cleaning as a profession worth taking pride in. Her company specialising in eco-friendly cleaning services, it was hard in the beginning to convince clients about the value of using non-toxic cleaning chemicals. “We had to do a lot of sensitisation. People did not understand the impact of ordinary cleaning chemicals on their health and on the environment.

But slowly, they began to notice the difference,” she recalls. That difference coupled with professionalism, consistency, and reliability has earned Kyarisiima and her team loyal clients, not only in Entebbe but also across Kampala and beyond. She now plans to open branches in Mbarara, western Uganda, where demand for post-construction cleaning services is increasing. “I have been getting calls from the western region, and it is clear we need a presence there. In Ntinda and Najjera, construction is booming. People are building every day. After the construction, they need serious cleaning before they can occupy those spaces,” she says.

Professionalising work

Like many small businesses, Kyarisiima initially struggled with keeping her staff. “We would train someone, and after they gained the skills, they would disappear to start their own company. It was frustrating. But I realised these employees needed more than a salary. They needed to feel valued,” she says. So she reviewed her human resource model by introducing staff incentives, occasional outings like beach get-togethers, packages, and allowances. “We also started offering support to mothers, scholastic materials for their children, and emotional support when needed. That motivation has made a huge difference. By mid-2024, our turnover rate had reduced drastically,” she shares.

Another major milestone came when she introduced employee insurance, an important step in an industry that often involves high-risk work like climbing scaffolds and navigating post-construction debris. This move did not just improve staff welfare, it opened doors. “When bidding for government entities contracts, having employee insurance is non-negotiable. Before, we used to submit bids and never hear back. But ever since we included our insurance package, we have secured two contracts,” Kyarisiima explains. Her current contracts include two schools, one health facility, a shopping mall, and a financial institution. In addition to this, she continues to handle one-off deep cleaning jobs for homes, apartments, and large buildings. “There is a lot of demand for deep cleaning. Even homes with house helps still call us to clean those hard-to-reach places like carpets, sofas, windows, and tiles. We are helping people take better care of their spaces,” she says.

Learning never ends

Despite running a thriving business, Kyarisiima admits she is still learning every day. “Whether it is attending mentorship programs, business incubators, or simply talking to others in the field, it is important to remain a student,” she states. She has been part of several growth-oriented networks including Makerere Innovation and Incubation Centre (MIIC), BNI (Business Network International), and the DFCU Bank's Rising Woman Initiative. “These platforms have changed everything for me,” she says. “From helping us organise our books of accounts, to offering mentorship on customer service and employee management. And BNI has especially helped with business referrals.” She encourages other women to get involved too. “It is not just about banking. They help you scale your business, improve visibility, and connect with others. I tell every woman entrepreneur I meet to open an account, get involved. There is so much support there.”

Leadership philosophy

One of Kyarisiima’s leadership values is resilience. “When I face a challenge, I do not cry about it. I face it, learn from it, and use it as a stepping stone. You cannot grow without challenges. Those up-and-down moments are what help you reach your destination.” This mindset has become part of her company culture. Her employees know that setbacks are not failures, but learning opportunities. “We are not perfect,” she says. “Sometimes clients complain that we have taken too long on a job. Sometimes that happens because we underestimated the time, or because other service providers are still on-site when we arrive for post-construction cleaning. But we listen, we learn, and we adjust.” Kyarisiima and team have received testimonials and have leveraged social media platforms to attract more clients.

To aspiring entrepreneurs

For those hoping to start their own ventures in the service industry, Kyarisiima offers this advice: “Start where you are with what you have and look for mentors. You do not need to know everything, but you need people to walk with you and show you the way.” She also urges young women to break through limiting stereotypes. “People say tell me that I should be in a corporate office,’ as if cleaning is below me,” she wonders. “But this is my corporate office. This is my boardroom. And I want other women to know they can do it too. Whether it is cleaning, farming, or carpentry, do not limit yourself.” In the near future, Kyarisiima plans to double the number of permanent contracts and increase the casual worker base to over 100 workers. “I am also exploring new technologies and training programs to keep the company ahead of the curve. We want to introduce more advanced cleaning tools, better safety gear, and more mentorship programmes for our staff,” she notes.

Works

