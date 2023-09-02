Las Vegas Garden Hotel: The place where nature meets city

Forget the disconnect between nature and urban set up. It sometimes feels heartbreaking when they clear forest cover, grasslands and green spaces to make way for developments. But, not at Las Vegas Garden Hotel in Mbarara City, whose design makes you want to escape the noise and air pollution to the world of nature that gives you peace of mind and freedom. Here, the beauty of nature conquers your emotions, earning you a better and relaxed stay.

Located five kilometers on the Mbarara Bypass, Las Vegas sits on a five-acre hill that gives you a scenic view of the city and her vicinities. The hotel comprises villas, cottages enclosed by trees, flowers and a fresh air that sweeps by the terrace which render a soothing to the guests.

Blend with nature

Specially designed to blend with nature flowers, plants have been infused around guest rooms.

“We wanted to create a unique environment, actually this is an eco-tourism hotel where nature and the environment are conserved. We wanted to create a unique environment that is so cool and blended with nature so that when you visit us, you enjoy a quiet, cool environment different from other hotels in an urban setting,” says John Okili, the general manager.

For example, as one relaxes, birds of different species chirp throughout the night and in the morning you will be woken up by the same beautiful songs. The clean air from the plants too make the place irresistible.

Okili says they wanted to connect nature to the city because nature gives freedom, beauty and a sense of calm.

“Most people in urban settings want to connect with nature in a relaxed environment but it is not always easy because of the nature of hotels there. Thus, most urban dwellers end up going to spend time in national parks or go to villages for weekends and holidays,” says the manager.

Calm ambience

Coming up with a hotel with such an environment, Okili says, they wanted to reconcile and embed nature into a city life and give comfort to customers. He says everyone wishes to be in a quiet, cool environment during their day’s work, weekend, and family retreat, away from the city dominated by noise and air pollution.

The gardens, plants, trees, terraces, natural spaces give guest experience and connection between urban environment and nature.

Accommodation and facilities

This facility boasts cottages, villas, standard deluxe, and VIPs that range between $80-$300(approximately between Shs 290,000 and Shs1.2m). It has a well-stocked bar, restaurants, but one can also make their favourite meal in a kitchen fitted in the rooms. Forget the hot days when you have nowhere to cool off, they have standard swimming pools.

Access

To get to this modern facility it takes less than 10 minutes from Mbarara City centre by cab, popularly referred to by locals as special hire taxi, which costs Shs20,000. A boda boda ride goes for a paltry Shs5,000.