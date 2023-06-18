Leadership runs in my blood- Odwee

Hillary Oremo, a third year private student of journalism and communication is a former Guild Representative Councillor and former 2023 Guild president aspirant.

“I attended Angwecibange Primary School in Dokolo District. For my Senior One and Two, I went to Light Senior Secondary School in Soroti,” he says. He later joined St Julian High School, Gayaza for the rest of his secondary school education.

There, he cut his teeth in leadership.

“In my Senior Three and Four, I was a speaker and in my Senior Five and Six I was the president of the Julian government,” he says.

Leadership journey

In his First Year second semester at Makerere University, he was the speaker for the School of Languages, Literature and Communication the same role he held at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“In my second year, I contested and won the guild representative councillor (GRC) for Nsibirwa Hall,” he says.

In his second year, Odwee founded the MakBench a talk show that happens every Friday on Twitter, for which he is a moderator.

Petition process

Odwee drafted a petition on March 17, 2023 challenging the proposed 15 percent tuition increment.

“The petition was written but it had background information. The journey behind this petition started in 2018,” he adds.

He explains that in the process of writing the petition, he talked to different people in the university.

“I had to talk to stakeholders, and hear their views about what was happening in Makerere and how the policy had frustrated many in Makerere,” Odwee says.

“I had to talk to students and some elders in Makerere to know their views. When I finished, I started writing the document.”

Was it a smooth sail?

No, because the information had been seen by everyone in the university.

“I had to know the perception of the elders, how the students were affected, I had to do an assessment on the impact of the policy,”Odwee recalls.

He notes that it took him some time to write because he did not want to make errors.

Petition Impact

He believes that the petition has held water because in the released fees structure, the 15 per cent increment has not been implemented.

“The petition could have been considered by the university council because the tuition has not been increased for the 2023/2024 August intake,”Odwee adds. He says the university administration has not written back to him following the petition.

Reason behind the petition...

Odwee was asked the reason behind the petition since he is a private student and he says he wanted future students of Makerere not to get frustrated with the high tuition fees once they are admitted at the university.

“The need to ensure Ugandans have access to quality education at Makerere University pushed me to write the petition,”Odwee adds.

Best advice received is...?

A random person once told him, “There’s nothing good in this world than having humility. Whatever you do, be humble and speak to people with humility, the way you would want to be spoken to,” he recalls.

Role models...?

The late President of Ghana Dr Kwame Nkrumah . “I spend much of my time reading about him.”

Jeff Koinange, a journalist at Citizen TV, Kenya for his perspectives and boldness.

Best friends...?

Odwee has two best friends; Jeremy Badi and Kevin Mugabi.

He has had a close relationship with them from his first day at Makerere.

What makes a good leader?

He says a good leader should be a good listener. He explains a leader should be able to listen to people.

“The leader should be in a position to make good decisions. After listening to people one should be able to make decisions that will transform a society,”he adds.

A good leader should be humble.