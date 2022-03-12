Lent is time to repent, do good — Fr Musaala

Worldwide, multitudes went to church to have ash crossed on their foreheads last week.

“May be people think that there is some form of healing power or when the ashes are put on your forehead, sins are forgiven. It is not true. These ashes are just a sign that you are ready to change your life,” explains Fr Anthony Aliddeki Musaala, adding that the purpose of Lent is for one to change their ways.

Otherwise, the ashes are a waste of time. It is like someone in a car putting on an indicator to the right, but does not turn.

“In Matthew 6:16, Jesus says when you fast, do not look sombre like the hypocrites. They disfigure their faces and show others that they are fasting. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.

When you fast, put oil on your head. Wash your face so that it will not be obvious to others that you’re fasting but only to your father who is unseen. And your father who sees what is done in secret, will reward you,” he adds.

Fr Musaala explains that Jesus is teaching about how a person should fast and what it should be.

When you miss ashes

The priest was approached by someone who did not receive ashes on Wednesday and they asked whether that denoted that they had not begun the fast.

“Fasting has nothing to do with the ashes but your heart, so when Lent begins, decide to change your life. As Catholics, we do not eat meat on Friday and it is because Jesus’ body was tortured so we do not eat meat to remember and have to be in solidarity with Christ. He is in solidarity with us,” he further explains.

Charitable

The cleric adds that Lent is a good time to be filled with the charity and love of God to be a servant of the world. Love thy neighbour, bring justice, peace, and healing to the country.

Why repent?

Why do we need Lent every year? “Look at our country. There are some terrible things going on. People have been and are still being tortured. Uganda needs to repent; yes, especially the bad security agents because the government says it is not their policy to torture people so it is, rogue security agents- whoever you are; God sees you. Repent,” the priest observes.

“We need to repent of corruption. There is a story of Shs28b misappropriated at Mulago hospital. How many people have died because that money disappeared? We need to repent. Think of the people who are being killed. There were bombs and bigyambiya-wielding people (pangas). These are Ugandans. Some of them are Christians who go to church yet they kill. We need to repent. The domestic violence in our homes, the worst of it was during the time of Covid-19 lockdown. Repent and believe the good news,” he urges.

Prayer points

“Dear good friends, land is being stolen and people are being driven off land they have been on for years. This is done by Ugandans to fellow Ugandans. Marriages are breaking because some woman covets her friend’s spouse and she does not care about his family, repent, and believe the good news. Fake goods are sold in our shops. Even in our pharmacies, you go to buy an antibiotic and it is just powder and you say you are a Christian, repent and believe the good news,” the outspoken priest implores.

Fr Musaala says Lent is not a time to point fingers at others but a time to point fingers at ourselves, arguing that we have contributed to the horrors in society.

“We can be a better Uganda; you and I can be the better than who we are today. When you wear a very smart pair of shorts, people say you are very smart so spiritually we need to think of the clothes we are wearing too.

During lent, we give alms to the poor, we pray, read our Bible, repent of our sins and we fast. May God give you peace and heal your disease and bring you to eternal life. Amen,” he concludes.

Did you know?

