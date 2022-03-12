Lent is time to repent, do good — Fr Musaala

Ash Wednesday. The Rev Fr Anthony  Musaala  puts ashes on the forehead of a Christian recently. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • FYI. Lent goes beyond fasting food. Rev Fr Anthony Musaala says it is a time to introspect and do good unto others, writes Edgar R. Batte. 

Worldwide, multitudes went to church to have ash crossed on their foreheads last week.
“May be people think that there is some form of healing power or when the ashes are put on your forehead, sins are forgiven. It is not true. These ashes are just a sign that you are ready to change your life,” explains Fr Anthony Aliddeki Musaala, adding that the purpose of Lent is for one to change their ways.

