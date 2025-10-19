Let girls be...end early marriages

Uganda Demographic and Health Survey report of 2016 says approximately 34 percent of women aged 25 and 49 were married before the age of 18. In Bidibidi refugee settlement, Viola*, at just 14 years, was lured into early motherhood.

She was rejected by her family and stigmatised by the people from the community. Forced to navigate these challenges, Viola dropped out of school to care for her child.

Although many assumed her dreams had vanished, her journey took a transformative turn. Viola joined a Plan International mentorship programme, which equipped her with the tools and support.

Encouraged by this guidance, she re-enrolled in school and is now in Primary Six, determined to build a brighter future for herself and her two-year-old child.

Leadership capacity building

On the International Day of the Girl Child, Viola, alongside other girls from across the country, participated in a one-day job shadowing programme organised by Absa Bank Uganda in partnership with Plan International Uganda.

The initiative allowed the youth to connect with industry leaders and mentors, giving them a unique opportunity to step into leadership roles within the bank.

Participants, aged between 13 and 30, experienced first-hand the responsibilities and challenges of positions such as executive director, chief financial officer, and operations manager, gaining insight into professional decision-making and organisational dynamics.

Organised under the theme, “Look at me as a child, not a wife,” the programme aimed to reinforce purpose, build confidence, and strengthen the girls’ commitment to breaking the cycle of child marriage.

Participants were encouraged to challenge societal norms and pursue their dreams as bank employees shared their personal experiences, career journeys, and lessons learned.

This mentorship not only provided the girls with practical insights into professional life, but also inspired them to envision possibilities beyond the constraints of early marriage.

Ms Pheobe Kasoga, the country director of Plan International Uganda, explained that the takeover programme was designed to give girls a platform to experience leadership first-hand, build confidence, and envision a future beyond early marriage.

“We want every girl to see herself not as someone destined to marry young, but as a leader, a change maker, and someone who can shape her own future. Experiences like these give them the courage and vision to dream bigger and aim higher,” Ms Kasoga said.

“Through investing in education and providing platforms for leadership, communities can foster environments where girls are seen as individuals with potential, not as commodities to be married off.”

Safiat*, 17, a student and girls’ rights advocate, playing the role of executive director, took on several responsibilities, including chairing the meeting and guiding discussions. She noted that the experience would inspire her and help encourage other girls to stay in school, complete education, and aim for higher opportunities in the future. Additionally, Ms Kasoga emphasised that while empowering girls is critical, creating lasting change also requires involving the entire community.

“Therefore, engaging boys and young men is vital to challenge harmful gender norms, promote equality, and address the challenges girls face, ensuring communities fully support and protect the rights and opportunities of young women.”

Education and exposure

Michael Segwaya, the executive director of Absa Bank, speaking during the engagement, he explained that when girls remain in school, they are less likely to marry early, as education opens doors to careers, provides access to vital health information, and helps develop social networks that foster independence and personal growth.

For instance, Josephine*, 23, who had initially dropped out of school at 15 due to early pregnancy, was able to overcome stigma, completed her education through support from mentorship programmes like She Leads, and now works.

Josephine’s journey thus demonstrates how education and mentorship can transform challenges into opportunities, enabling girls to become advocates and role models in their communities.

During the takeover, as the girls were exposed to leadership roles, they were able to interact with staff across different departments and visiting various offices within the organisation. This practical exposure not only inspired them to imagine careers in financial institutions or top management, but also demonstrated how skills gained in school could translate into real-world leadership.

As participants navigated executive roles, they learnt the value of time management, problem-solving, teamwork, and decision-making, while seeing firsthand how leadership responsibilities are carried out in professional settings.

Additionally, through education, girls are able to become more aware of their rights and better positioned to advocate for themselves and others, fostering a culture where every girl can realise her full potential to break cycles of poverty, inequality, and discrimination.

Juliet*, 15, a student, said she is using her education and leadership skills to mentor peers in her community. Juliet promises to continue advocating for their education and encouraging them to stay in school, pursue their dreams, and resist pressures such as early marriage or dropping out due to societal challenges.

Programmes and initiatives

In a bid to achieve the benefits of educating the girl child, under the pillar of diversity and inclusion with a clear commitment to mentoring and inspiring the next generation, Absa Bank organises the Seven Hills Run. Through this event, the organisation raises funds from staff, clients, and well-wishers to support children in school. S

egwaya further urged the government, private sector, and civil society to partner and invest in education as a key strategy to end child marriages.

At the end of the event, the participants were awarded certificates and school bags to encourage them to remain in school, continue pursuing their education, and strive toward achieving their dreams.

*Names of victims have been altered to protect their identity