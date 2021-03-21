Let us collaborate with the sole saviour of the world

By Msgr John Wynand Katende More by this Author

As we draw closer to Easter, the greatest event and feast in human history, we need to appreciate our dire need for the sole saviour God has given us, and collaborate with him. In this regard, I suggest two pertinent biblical episodes.

In John 5:1-16, Jesus heals a cripple at the pool of Bethesda. The poor man had spent 38 years waiting for someone to push him into the water that was believed to have healing powers, when disturbed by an angel. Jesus shows up and miraculously heals the man, whom he also commands to sin no more, lest something worse would happen to him. Jesus’ name means saviour from people’s sins (Matthew 1:21).

The story of the Good Samaritan, in Luke 10:25-37, likewise, reveals Christ being the saviour of a helpless world that had fallen victim to Satan and badly wounded in sin.

Pathetically, during the time of Jesus, the very institutions that would have contributed to the service of God and his people, had, instead, become part of the problem. The religious leaders had chosen to collaborate with exploitative Roman colonialists. Imagine Caiaphas, the High Priest, machinating with Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, to crucify innocent Jesus! Happily, the resurrection of Jesus became a proof of the divine origin of His mission to humanity, in its condition of supreme need of salvation (John 3:16). The endurance of Jesus’ mission is the purpose for which He instituted the Church. The Church, in its turn, is called to play a prophetic role to inform the consciences of leaders and society. The confession by Christians that Jesus is Lord, has political implications for the witness of the church in the world. It was, initially, intended to challenge the idea that Caesar was Lord. Jesus is the Lord of the whole of creation, which includes all social and political realms, rulers and structures in all nations. It provides the fundamental reason for Christian living and involvement in social, civic and political affairs.

Christians pray to the Father ‘your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.’ The Kingdom of God is not geographical or political, but, nevertheless, loaded with a profound impact on local and national political spheres of life.

It is through the Church that God uses governments to oppose evil and preserve his creation in good order (Romans 13:1). It is encouraging to know that, despite the problems and limitations of our human nature and our social contexts, God can even use evil for good (see Genesis 45:4-15).

The Church exists as ‘a light to the world’ (Matthew 5:14). It should not be a mere political critic but also a creative source to shape society, practicing gospel principles and models that enhance community life. Hence, Christian involvement in the political processes of the local, national, and international community, must care a great deal about human dignity, freedom, justice for the poor, peace, marriage, the family, the sanctity of human life, and racial justice.

Pray and work

By virtue of their calling, Christians must pray and work for the kingdom, such as working against corruption, violence and war, alleviating poverty, caring for creation and enhance the common good. The church cannot single-handedly exercise its prophetic responsibility; it must collaborate with individuals, groups, organisations, the state and national alliances.

Tragically, the voice of the Church has often been divided, corrupted and weakened! She must, therefore, use this Lenten season to repent and genuinely seek the unity, which Jesus prays for in John 17. Individual Christians must commit themselves to the common life of faith and action which will lead to a transformation of the world in which they live, into a visible Kingdom of God.