Let us complain

Brethren,

I know you must have one of these people in your life— the perpetual complainant. Maybe they are your parents, spouse, or even your children. You have to listen to their groans, sighs and complaints on a regular basis, turning your mood sour. Or maybe the complainant in your life only complains about one thing, which is actually worse than having a variety of things to complain about.

My husband, a normally cheerful, optimistic human, falls in the last category. He can never find anything good to say about our car, which is a hand-me-down manual vehicle. But seriously, why would anyone want to drive a manual vehicle? They are cumbersome, irritating, and major contributors to high blood pressure, ulcers and kidney stones. Instead of fulfilling their job description of getting you from point A to B, they force you to play the equivalent of a mental pentathlon, juggling between clutch, brake, accelerator, gears and of course, the other road users. What kind of suffering is this, I ask you?

Anyway, back to the complainants. I assigned my husband one day a month to complain about the car. This day is scheduled on both our phone calendars and he is free to complain at length. Once the day is over, I am not obliged to listen to any car-related complaints. It works very well, and the last complaining session lasted less than 15 minutes!

On a national level, I believe we need a Day of Complaints, thrice a year. On this day, people should be free to air their grievances. Spouses can complain about each other, teachers can complain about their students and vice versa, everyone can complain about their leaders and politicians can complain about…ehhhh….themselves.

These complaints will be aired on radio, television, in public barazas, written down or performed as songs, dances, plays and skits. Public translators will be hired to make sure the complaints are understood in the various local languages, Braille and sign language. Imagine how much better we will feel as a nation once we have gotten our collective complaints off our chests!

Now go ye, and do the same.