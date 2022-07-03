Let us observe this moment of truth

“And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free,” (John 8:32)

The US Supreme Court’s overturn of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to abortion, has been described as a sober revere to the history of America being a Christian country, and cherishing Christian morals and principles, over and above human legislation.

Flashback

A flashback reveals that 95 per cent of the 200 Founding Fathers were practicing Christians and exercised their faith in public office, and at home. In 1789, Congress, in the midst of framing the Bill of Rights, encouraged religion, morality, and knowledge, being necessary to good government, education and the happiness of mankind.

However, in recent years, a new version of history is said to have assaulted the fibre of the nation, censoring the core values of its past.

Biden described the ruling as a “tragic error”, adding that it had expressly taken away a constitutional right from the American people.

According to Founding Father Daniel Webster, “History is God’s providence in human affairs,” It is the moment of truth for Americans once again to become aware of the remarkable hand of God throughout their history. A moment of truth Is described as a time when a person or thing is tested, a decision has to be made, or a crisis has to be faced.

Simply put, abortion is murder. It is the killing of a human being who is created in the image of God because he values human life. Accordingly, the Catholic Church opposes procedures whose purpose is to destroy an embryo or foetus for whatever motive (even before implantation), but admits acts, such as chemotherapy or hysterectomy of a pregnant woman who has cervical cancer, which indirectly result in the death of the foetus. As such, Canon 1398 provides that “a person who procures a successful abortion incurs an automatic excommunication” from the Church, which can only be removed when that individual seeks penance and obtains absolution.

The bible says

Whereas the word abortion is absent in the Bible, it does not mean the Bible is silent on the matter. Just like the word Trinity does not appear in the Bible, but at the same time God’s own revelation over the doctrine abounds in the same Bible.

The Bible has a great deal to say about the value God puts on life and even when life begins. King David illustrates this most beautifully in Psalm 139, “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

God’s revelation to Prophet Jeremiah is similar:

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” (1:5).

Jesus reaffirmed this position, the value of life, and even of children by coming into the world through a young, unwed, teenage girl named Mary. In those days, an unwed, pregnant woman could be put to death in the eyes of the law (Matthew 1:18-25).

Another passage about life references Mary’s cousin Elizabeth when she became pregnant in her old age.

While John was still within the womb, he already revealed his personality when he lept for joy at the sound of Mary’s voice (Luke 1:41).

Views

“It is time for reasoned reflection and civil dialogue and for coming together to build a society and economy that supports marriages and families, and where every woman has the support and resources she needs to bring her child into this world in love,” comments Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the United States Episcopal Conference.

Gloria Purvis, an African-American Catholic and Whole Life activist in Washington, DC, noted that she wants to see the abortion conversation also focus on young men, and the responsibility they have towards the women they impregnate and the children that result from that.

Abortion in Uganda is illegal unless performed by a licensed medical doctor in a situation where the woman’s life is deemed to be at risk.

Did you know?

