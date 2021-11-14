Let us pray for the dead if we love them

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

Rest in eternity. Every November 2, is All Souls’ Day and the church prays for the deceased. Have you found time to pray for your loved ones that passed on, writes Msgr John Wynand Katende.

The dignity with which we bury the deceased, and our continued remembrance of them, reveals the presence of the theological virtues of faith, hope and charity, infused in us by God (Genesis 1:27). It is an opportunity to thank to God for the gift of life, and for the fruits of that life, in each particular case. Most important of all, we pray for God’s merciful judgment upon the deceased and for the subsequent grant of eternal life.

