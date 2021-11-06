Prime

Let us protect every human life at all costs

By  Msgr John Wynand Katende

  • The Fifth Commandment outlaws the just war theory; viewed as defending one’s nation against an invasion. It is intrinsically evil, because it fails at what they it was meant to do and makes the spiral of violence worse. 
  • To live. A lot has changed with the way people around the world treat each other. Many have forgotten that the precious gift of life is God-given, writes, Msgr. John Wynand Katende

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Uganda, government has alerted everyone to be security cautious, while assuring them of protection for their life and property. This concern brings the bigger picture of human life and human dignity into perspective. 

