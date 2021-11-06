Let us protect every human life at all costs

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Uganda, government has alerted everyone to be security cautious, while assuring them of protection for their life and property. This concern brings the bigger picture of human life and human dignity into perspective.

Human life is a precious gift from God (Genesis 1:27). We must work to preserve its sacredness and the dignity of the human person through every condition and stage of development, until natural death.

It is against this background that God gave us the Fifth commandment:”Thou shalt not kill” (Exodus 20:13). It disallows hatred, anger, jealousy, quarreling, violence, alcohol abuse and drug abuse, because these may lead to actual killing, or to injuring of ourselves and others. We are commanded to advocate for life and to be peace-loving all the time. See Matthew 5:9-22.

The Fifth commandment affirms that those whose lives are diminished or weakened deserve preferential respect. We must endeavour to help the elderly, the sick or handicapped persons; enabling them to lead lives as normal as possible. It invites us to address issues such as poverty, hunger, disease, homelessness, domestic violence, terrorism, torture, unsafe working conditions, slavery and human trafficking, contaminated environments and climate change.

The Fifth commandment dictates that direct euthanasia, which is applied to eliminate suffering, constitutes murder because it intentionally kills a person. It is gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the Creator.

Abortion contravenes the fifth Commandment. A fetus is a legal person who can be murdered. Killing a pregnant woman is considered a double homicide.

The fifth commandment forbids the state to kill through the death penalty for grave crimes. Statistics prove that the application of the death penalty does not serve as a deterrent to crimes. It is a multiplier effect. It is done out of anger, hatred or envy and disorganises the relatives and dependents. Eye for an eye is a Mosaic law in Exodus 21:23–27 expressing the principle of reciprocal justice measure for measure. Jesus abolished it in Matthew 5:38-42.

Every killer is answerable to God. Ironically, killing people facilitates their way back to the Creator (Genesis 4:10).

The Fifth Commandment outlaws the just war theory; viewed as defending one’s nation against an invasion. It is intrinsically evil, because it fails at what they it was meant to do and makes the spiral of violence worse.

Spending enormous sums to produce ever new types of weapons frustrates human development. It multiplies reasons for conflict. The devastation caused by modern weaponry, and especially nuclear and chemical weapons, drastically changes the calculation of whether to go to war. Sir Winston Churchill once observed that “jaw jaw is better than war war.”

All citizens and all governments are obliged to work for the avoidance of violence and war. Interventions by faith-based organisations are important in the service of reconciliation. United Nations and similar bodies, should apply nonviolence, and not incite further violence on the part of the engaged parties in the conflict.

The Fifth Commandment does not, however, apply in self-defense for one’s life, or another who is unjustly attacked. Nonetheless, no more injury may be inflicted on the assailant than is necessary to defeat his/her purpose.

Suicide is usually due to depression, loneliness and isolation and difficulty adjusting to life, but contradicts the natural inclination of the human being to the just love of self and to preserve and perpetuate his/her life. It breaks the ties of solidarity with family, nation, and other human societies to which we continue to have obligations. Suicide is also contrary to the love of God. We should be close to isolated people.