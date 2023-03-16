Life will happen no matter what you do

In 2013, I inherited an acre of land that had been in our family for generations. It had a coffee plantation that has existed I think after Noah’s flood because no one in family remembers who planted it. However, it had always brought in some money but not the kind that I was happy with. So, I resolved to do something about it and as you know, luck comes to the prepared.

One evening, I bumped into an acquaintance who is a jack of all trades. He sold me an idea of planting Neem trees because scientists had discovered the wonder working powers of this tree and the demand for it was predicted to surpass the demand for even money. Like all serious investors, I cut down the ancient coffee trees and replaced them with the magical Neem trees. The trees matured after three years but there was an eerie silence about my consultant’s claims. Then, I called and reminded him about our conversation three years ago.

I had hoped that since he seemed to be in the know, he would connect me to the buyers but to my distress, he confessed to have also just overheard the conversation from people he did not know. In short, he could not help. My efforts to market the product yielded no positive results at all. Soon after this episode, I attended a seminar for tree planters and we were encouraged to grow another wonder tree known as moringa. To avoid repeating the Neem debacle, I endeavored to do some research and found a local processing company dealing in moringa products. With this assurance, I cut down my disappointing investment and planted a new dream. Two years later, I was ready for my first harvest so I went to the company to make the transaction that I hoped would change my life.

I almost collapsed when I found welders and chaos where two years ago had been scientists and order. I fought the panic I felt rising to uncontainable levels and talked to a gentleman who looked to be the senior of the loud and rowdy group. I almost fainted when he told me the factory had gone out of business a year ago. I was once again stuck with a product no one wanted. I felt gutted and swore to never ever venture into farming.

A year later, when I had recovered from my heartbreak, I talked to a colleague who had become rich almost overnight. She had become so rich that she was talking of resigning from her job because her side hustle could buy the company she was working for. She told me she had struck pure gold in quail farming. She had thousands of quails whose eggs were in so much demand due to their incredible curative powers. She told me she was making money hand over fist because there were few farmers and the quails were cheaper to raise than chickens.

I cut down the moringa trees and constructed shelters for the quails. That dream too ended recently when Shoprite, which was my one and only market closed shop. I tried selling the quails during the Christmas season without success because when it comes to poultry, size really matters as far as Ugandans are concerned. A friend took them off my hands and I almost paid them for it. After this, I was convinced beyond doubt that I was no farmer.

But then, I noticed that a bunch of matooke was selling at Shs100,000. I already have the land, which is already fully fertilised from all the quail droppings and was considering planting a banana plantation. However, I am hearing a buzz about Ugandan coffee whose price has been rising steadily since 2013. I am hesitant to replant coffee because as a principle, I never look behind unlike Lot’s wife who learnt the hard way.

So, as I contemplate about my next move, I am giving myself a grace period to just do nothing. I have since learnt that being busy does not necessarily mean that you are being productive. As Ugandans, we seem to confuse those two. We would rather keep ourselves busy doing things that are not adding any value to us than stay still for a season. We should accept that not every bright idea or investment will be successful. Some will end up in losses while others will teach us a few things or open doors to the next season of our lives. Learn not to hold onto things that are clearly transitory.

Loosen up and stay curious enough to try out new things. When a relationship or business investment fails to work out, take this as an opportunity for you to go back to the drawing board and take stock so you can come up with new and better strategies. Life is a slow process; just keep improving, pruning and weeding what you already have. You might not get the perfect formula today or tomorrow but, if you do not give up, you will ultimately hit the jackpot.

Experience is the best teacher.