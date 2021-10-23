Looking for aurora

A healthworker vaccinates a person. PHOTO/AP 

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

What you need to know:

  • We went out looking for one thing. Yet, at the look of things, we left what we were looking for behind.

The Northern Lights, also known as  Aurora, are collisions between electricity charged particles from the Sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere, this can be seen in the northern and southern hemisphere, It has shades of yellow, red, green and blue but mostly the green shade takes over, this light like curtains of glowing rays,  certainly an amazing natural phenomenon to graze the eyes on.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.