Looking for aurora

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora, are collisions between electricity charged particles from the Sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere, this can be seen in the northern and southern hemisphere, It has shades of yellow, red, green and blue but mostly the green shade takes over, this light like curtains of glowing rays, certainly an amazing natural phenomenon to graze the eyes on.

So here we are, in Canada’s Calgary, one of the cities where Aurora makes its appearance during certain times of the year, and I just happened to be there during that time.

The first night of its appearance, we didn’t know it was going to manifest itself in the Calgary sky, so we slept and only heard about it the day after, I felt that I have missed a great thing because I was intending to travel to northern Europe just to find the Aurora ! So we searched and googled for a while to find out if we could be lucky on the days to come.

There were no clear answers, but we gathered that there is a chance it may appear again. Knowing that this was a late night event, four of us, determined and enthusiastic, braved that very cold night and started driving around the city, none familiar with Calgary, we had to depend on the navigation system, some assumptions and lots of hope for good luck.

As we wondered on and off the highway, it was interesting to see how the street lights were absent in most parts, making it a totally dark night, this was perfect because once we stopped to look at the sky, it was beautifully adorned with shinning little stars that are only visible when artificial city lights were not interfering.

As the wait became long, we switched off the car while looking around. It started getting extremely cold and late, one of us who was feeling tired and sleepy started hinting that we were waiting in vain, it almost became clear that we will not be able to stay longer, finally we all gave in and started making our way back home, arrived at 11:30 and went to bed, probably to dream about the Northern Lights.

Next morning, the most enthusiast among us, had a disappointed face and told us that the lights did appear, after midnight, and to make it worse, it was just behind the house we stayed, we just needed a bit more time, and faith to see the Aurora !