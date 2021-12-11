Looking for Santa

It is already the last month of 2021, for some it has been a slow year, for others it went by very quickly. Some witnessed joyful events, while others had to deal with pain. Covid-19 kept harvesting thousands of lives, and millions started the process of vaccination. Others became adamant that this whole thing was a conspiracy that they do not see the need to be vaccinated. Just like waves of an ocean, rates of the infected also surged and dropped on weekly basis, this also affected in the same way businesses and the economic situation.

Yes, all that happened, but life goes on, sunrises and sunsets follow each other without fail, the earth makes its rounds, so does the moon and other stars. Yes, all that happens and so does Santa. He appears at the same time every year to reward the good children and warn the naughty ones.

In Luxembourg, there is another version of Father Christmas, he is called Saint Nicholas or “ De Kleeschen”, children in Luxembourg do not have to wait until December 25, to receive their gifts from Father Christmas, this happens on December 6. On this day, children are given gifts and sweets in schools and shopping malls, and of course the most important gift is at home. There, as tradition goes children hang their special Christmas socks near the Christmas tree. this means De Kleeschen will come at night while they are asleep and leave them gifts that they usually wished for during the year.